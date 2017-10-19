Golden Knights pay tribute to victims of Vegas shooting

Bobby Bader

Associate Photography Editor

The Vegas Golden Knights are the first major professional sports franchise to be established in Las Vegas, NV. The Golden Knights’ inaugural season kicked off on the road with two victories against the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes, but the most meaningful game of their season was yet to take place.

In wake of the mass shooting on Oct. 1, Las Vegas needed something to bring them back to the reality of being just a typical community. With a newly established National Hockey League expansion franchise getting ready to kick off their home opener, the community truly had something to look forward to.

On Tuesday Oct. 10, the Golden Knights were preparing for their home opener against the Arizona Coyotes, just nine short days after 58 lives were taken at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. With the recent tragedy fresh in the minds of the team, the Golden Knights’ knew they needed to do something to help lift the spirits of the community, even if it was just for one night.

Their first game was going to be a prime example of how sporting events can bring together a community in the aftermath of a tragedy. Sports have an odd way of unifying people and communities after a tragic event occurs. Much like the New York Mets after 9/11, the Vegas Golden Knights were going to give the community of Las Vegas a reason to be proud.

The Golden Knights knew that Tuesday night was not just going to be about them, but it was truly going to be about the community of Vegas. The main purpose of Tuesday night was to be honoring the victims and community directly affected by tragedy of a mass shooting.

To honor the victims of the mass shooting, The Golden Knights projected the names of all 58 victims onto the ice and held a moment of silence for 58 seconds. Along with the moment of silence, the team decided to remove all advertisements from the boards around the stadium and replace them with a #VegasStrong border.

As part of the opening ceremonies, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Deryk Engelland, a 14-year resident of Las Vegas, addressed the crowed of 18,191 in attendance, as a proud member of the community.

“I’m proud to call Las Vegas my home,” he said. “I met my wife here. My kids were born here. I know how special this city is,” he said.

Engelland’s professional hockey career started in the 2003–04 season as a member of the Las Vegas Wranglers, a defunct team of the ECHL. He was left exposed by his former team, the Calgary Flames, at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. As a proud Vegas resident, Engelland was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

After the drop of the puck, The Golden Knights’ scored four goals within the first 11 minutes of the game. Engelland netted the second goals of the game before leading the Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory, giving their fans something to celebrate. With each goal, the spirits of the community were lifted, and for a moment, it gave everyone a reason to forget about what had happened in the recent weeks.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ become the first expansion team in NHL history to win its first three games, giving the community of Las Vegas another reason to be proud. For Las Vegas, the Golden Knights will always stand as a symbol of strength and perseverance. The team has truly given the community of Vegas a reason to be proud, regardless of how the rest of their season turns out.