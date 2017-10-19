Title IX: what to know at MU

Nora Long

Staff Writer

Jayme Trogus is Millersville’s current temporary Title IX coordinator. She took this position because of her background in sexual violence education and awareness. Trogus said she was interested in this position because she knew that she could provide effective education, support and resources, as well as be fair, just and reasonable to anyone who may need those resources.

Title IX is in the Education Amendments of 1972. It is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in federally funded education program and activities.

It mandates educational institutions prevent and address any case of sexual misconduct pertaining to students and employees.

Trogus says, “It is my hope that students are aware of Title IX, who the coordinator is, and how to report an incident. It is our responsibility as an institution to education our community about sexual misconduct, and to help individuals build skills to intervene in situations as active bystanders.”

In 2011 and 2014, new measures were discussed because of offering fair services to the outcomes in these cases, as well as the process of these cases. As of now, none of these have taken effect, and as Trogus says, “We will follow our current Title IX / Sexual Misconduct policy, and will do so until any recommendations are made by our legal team at the State System (PASSHE.)”

Trogus encourages students to be familiar with the code of conduct, as well as the resources that Millersville offers them, that are equitable, prompt, and an adequate response to a Title IX concern. To report incidents, to contact someone about this matter, or to find guidance about this topic, please follow up on the Judicial Affairs website, www.millersville.edu/judicialaffairs