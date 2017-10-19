Women’s volleyball sees spike in wins

Kyle Brady

Head Sports Editor

Just one year removed from a 10-19 record, the women’s volleyball team has been able to kick the 2017 season into high gear. The Marauders flashed signs of promise in the 2016 campaign but a losing streak of 9, and a losing streak of 7 later in the season, left a sour taste in the mouth of the returning players.

With 11 regular season games left in the regular season, the Marauders stand at an impressive 12-5 record. The team came out of the gate on fire, winning their first 7 matches, only dropping a combined 2 sets.

After the blistering start, the Marauder’s schedule now showed many weeks of PSAC competition. At the conclusion of 9 PSAC games in a row, the Marauders were able to pick up five victories while dropping four matches.

In the four losses, of the combined 12 lost sets, 9 of those were only lost by 7 or fewer points. Even in matches where the Marauders lost 3-1 or 3-0, they were able to put up a fight against strong competition.

A sign of a good team is one who wins the matches in which they are favored. In the 2017 season, the Marauders have won all 10 matches in which they entered with a better record than their opponent. They are 2-1 against teams with the same record and 0-4 against teams with better records. So purely based on records, the Marauders beat who they are supposed to and lose to who they are supposed to.

Senior Erin Harman leads the Marauder attack with impressive statistics on both offense and defense. She leads her team with 236 points and 199 kills. On defense, Kat Forry and Harman lead the team in digs: 270 and 170, respectively. Harman is also second on the team in blocks with 20, behind Kelsey Ceriani’s 28.

As a team, they are equally as impressive when it comes to stats. They out kill their opponents 728-571 while forcing 11 more errors. Their serving game is a little unpredictable as they nearly have twice as many aces as their opponents (117-63) while producing more service errors (118-98).

While mostly solid in all facets of the game, the Marauder’s one real weakness comes in their lack of height. This become evident when looking at their team stats at the net, as they have been out blocked 158-123. This team has learned to adapt their attack around their lack of height, but it is on defense where teams can exploit their only weakness.

Of the 11 games remaining on the Marauder’s schedule, 9 of them come against PSAC opponents. It has been a great season for the Marauders so far, but if they want to make some noise in the postseason, the time to play their best volleyball has arrived.