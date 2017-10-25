Young talent gives Flyers high hopes

Joey Hess

Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off a season in which they fell short of the playoffs yet again. However, they have a new wave of young talent ready to make an impact on the ice early in the 2017 season.

Nolan Patrick made his NHL debut this season after a lengthy career in the Western Hockey League. The No. 2 overall pick is coming off of his final season in the junior hockey league where he scored 20 goals in just 33 games. Patrick also accumulated 26 assists last season adding on to his rising potential.

Patrick netted his first career NHL goal on October 10 in a 6-5 loss to the Nashville Predators, but the loss was nothing to be ashamed of. Patrick, along with the rest of the Flyers, gave the defending Western Conference Champions a run for their money in a game that displayed exceptional potential for a young team early on.

Travis Sanheim has spent the past two seasons playing with the Flyers American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the last two seasons. During his time with the Phantoms, Sanheim has developed into one of Philadelphia’s top young defensemen.

In 80 total games played with the Phantoms, Sanheim was able to produce 11 goals and 29 assists for a total of 40 points in two years. His stats do not necessarily eye grabbing. However, he is a young improvement that will help the Flyers in the late games of the season as his career develops.

Ivan Provorov emerged as one of Philadelphia’s best young talents entering the 2016-17 season. Provorov played in all 82 games as a rookie and managed to score six goals, and accumulate 24 assists. He also already scored his first goal of the new season in a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks; adding to his early career success. With promise leading into the new season, Provorov looks to add to his impressive rookie season with an even better second year with Philadelphia.

Another young star to keep an eye out for is Travis Konecny. Konecny joined the Flyers early last season as a rookie where he played in 70 games. He proved to be a young star early on in his career when he scored 11 goals and managed to have 17 assists in the 2016-17 season. Konecney ended last season with 28 points and looks to continue to develop skill and confidence heading into year two with Philadelphia. Konecney is capable of evolving into one of the league’s top starts and looks to add to his point total as the season progresses.

The future for the Philadelphia Flyers is for sure on the rise with the vast amount of young talent available for head coach Dave Hakstol. They are off to a strong start as a team early on in 2017 and this is no surprise given the talent level of this team. The Flyers remain in the conversation as a playoff team and it will be interesting to see how these young players evolve throughout the duration of the season.