Star Wars Episode VIII Reaction!

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

Star Wars Episode VIII has somewhat appeared! There are now two trailers for the movie. I loved the latest trailer. Everything about that trailer was fantastic. There was a lot in the trailer that seemed to be misleading to me though. I also came up with a couple theories concerning the series that could impact the movies.

One thing in particular stood out to me. In the scene where Kylo Ren and Rey are supposedly seen together and Kylo Ren extends his hand. What seems misleading to me is they do not seem to actually be in the same place. My rationale for this is mundane, but it is there nonetheless. It seems that there is a fire behind Kylo Ren, but there does not seem to be one behind Rey. This is just off of the fact there is not a fire like glow on Rey’s face.

There is also the scene where Leia is featured along with Kylo Ren. Kylo seems to be struggling with the fact that he might be killing his own mother. It is up in the air at this point with that though. As to whether he does it. I want to believe that it does not happen, but my gut says it will. It will be interesting to see the fans reactions to this scene.

I am lost when it comes to Luke. There is not enough information to say where his intentions lie. He seems to have withdrawn from training Rey, but there is also evidence that there are flashback scenes in the trailer. Concerning just Luke though, I think he might turn to darkside or has already become what is called a Gray Jedi. Which might or might not be canon as far as I know. Ahsoka Tano might have been a gray Jedi, but I am not sure of that.

The more I watch the trailer the more stuff stand out to me. I came up with a theory that I do not think is true, but is pretty cool. Darth Plaguies, Darth Sidious/ Emperor Palpatine’s master, could possibly be Supreme Leader Snoke. This theory hinges heavily upon an old theory that could be un-debunked.

The theory is as follows, Snoke created Anakin Skywalker. Just like he creates Rey. I think that Supreme Leader Snoke is also Darth Plaguies.

Darth Plaguies is a Sith Lord from before the prequel era in Star Wars. There is not much official lore on him, but a quote from Palpatine in Episode III states that he could manipulate midichlorians to manipulate life. Similar to that of a necromancer/ priest character from Dungeons and Dragons. What is also interesting is the scene in the trailer that shows Rey being tortured by Supreme Leader Snoke.

This scene seems to be a nod to the scene from Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. Where Darth Malak torturing Bastila in the game. The scene looks very similar. That could mean nothing or it could also be a direct reference to essence transfer. Which has also been looked at somewhat heavy with Qui-Gon Jinn. He becomes ethereal, also known as a force ghost, and he teaches this technique to Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda.

It is easy to say that I have been thinking about Star Wars a lot lately. I could go on and on about my theories, but I will leave you all with this. I am going to see Star Wars on opening night and I hope to see a lot of you there!