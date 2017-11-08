Millersville’s Dr. Christine Filippone wins scholarly research book award

Jared Hameloth

Associate News Editor

Dr. Christine Filippone has recently received an award for her book “Science, Technology, and Utopias: Women Artists and Cold War America.” The award was for Excellence in Scholarly Research and Publication from Southeaster College Art Association, which “provides advocacy and support for arts professionals” around the U.S. and the world according to their website.

Dr. Filippone is an associate professor of Art History here at Millersville, and has worked around the U.S. for different art institutions and galleries. According to her biography on Millersville’s website, her current research “examines feminist aesthetic approaches to science and technology during the Cold War”, which cumulated into her book she released this year.

In her book, Filippone examines the “conceptual use of science and technology by women artists during and just after the women’s movement” in the 20th century. As she explored this topic she talked to artists that worked during this time. One of these artists was Alice Aycock, who came to Millersville last month to give a talk at the Ware Center.

null null

“I learned about their lives, their homes, their experiences,” Filippone said regarding meeting with the artists in their homes and studios while conducting research for her book. “Importantly, I gained an even better sense of the ways in which their work had been overlooked due to the fact that they were women.”

In her research she found many examples of women being pushed aside.

“One artist was told [her] work was ‘too feminine’ to be taken seriously. Another was advised not to have children, because, of course she would be expected to the the primary care-giver and thus would not have enough time to devote to her work.”

The book is intended to be a scholarly work, but she said it is written in a prose that is understandable to a general audience. She explains concepts brought up the artists thoroughly, as the book includes ideas about scientific theories such as quantum physics and relativity theory.

“I would like to thank the artists for their participation,” she said regarding the project. She would also like to thank her wife Marisa for her extended patience during this project. Dr. Filippone said Marisa keeps asking “when will you stop working?”