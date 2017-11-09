College Football Playoff rankings Week 2

Brenden Curry
Associate Sports Editor
Week two of the college football playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night. For the second week in a row, the top four teams remain the same.
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) – The Bulldogs steamrolled through against South Carolina 24-10. Quarterback Jake Fromm completed 16 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns. Running back Nick Chubb had 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The top ranked Bulldogs will travel to number 10 Auburn this week for a November test.
- Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) – The Crimson Tide rolled through against the LSU Tigers 28-10. Jalen Hurts completed 11 passes for 183 yards. Running back Bo Scarbrough’s 9-yard run in the second quarter sealed the Tide’s runaway victorious fate. Alabama will travel to Starkville to face the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) – The Fighting Irish once again dominated on offense. They defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 48-37. The Irish offense tallied 710 total yards against the Deacons. Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush had 390 of those total yards. Notre Dame will travel to Miami face the seventh-ranked Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 PM on ABC. The Notre Dame – Miami game will be ESPN’s College Game Day host location this week.
- Clemson Tigers (8-1) – The Tigers narrowly escaped the Wolfpack of North Carolina State 38 -31 in Raleigh. Quarterback Kelly Bryant went 20 for 38 in past attempts for 191 yards with one touchdown pass. Bryant also scored two rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Deon Cain caught a career – high nine passes for 84 yards with one touchdown. Clemson will host the surprisingly struggling Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 PM on Saturday.