College Football Playoff rankings Week 2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) – The Fighting Irish once again dominated on offense. They defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 48-37. The Irish offense tallied 710 total yards against the Deacons. Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush had 390 of those total yards. Notre Dame will travel to Miami face the seventh-ranked Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 PM on ABC. The Notre Dame – Miami game will be ESPN’s College Game Day host location this week.