Field Hockey grabs 5-seed in PSAC

Casey Saussaman

Head Copy Editor

Millersville field hockey has once again qualified to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This is the team’s fifth straight tournament appearance, which is tied for the longest active streak in the division. With a 14-5 record, they earned the fifth of six seeds.

Joining Millersville from the PSAC is Shippensburg (No. 3). and East Stroudsburg (No. 2). Both East Stroudsburg and LIU Post (No.1) earned a bye to the semifinals. The Marauders were knocked from the PSAC Tournament in the semifinal round with a 3-1 loss to East Stroudsburg.

Millersville’s strong schedule helped them receive a spot in this year’s tournament. In the regular season, the Marauders beat Stonehill (No. 6), East Stroudsburg, and eventual PSAC Tournament champion West Chester.

null null

Millersville is a defensive powerhouse, with more shutouts than any team in the country. Its goals against average (1.03) ranks third in the country. In contrast, their quarterfinal foe, St. Anselm, rank second in Division II with an average 4.08 goals per game.

The Marauders will travel to Manchester, N.H. to face fourth-seeded St. Anselm on Saturday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and championship will be held on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 in Louisville, Ky. The championship game will be played at Trager Stadium on the campus of Louisville—the site where Millersville won its 2014 National Championship.