International Education Week arrives at MU!

Sade Palmer

Features Editor

It’s International Education Week here at Millersville and you’ve by now, you’ve probably had

the chance to participate in the activities scheduled. Students and faculty have the chance to

learn more about Global Education and different international relations. In case you missed it

here’s a breakdown of the different events from this week. There were plenty events for the

week to educate students in a fun way about international relations and education. It started

off on Monday, November 6 with Global Education Tabling which allowed students to learn

about the services of Global Education and opportunities to participate in international events.

Tuesday there was the CAE Workshop which focused on how to develop and lead an MU guided

study abroad program. Those who attended learned about ways to design and lead a successful

short-term study abroad experience. They also had the chance to network with different faculty

and students who have familiarity with the process. Tuesday, also featured the first

International Harvest Festival. Meeting and talking to international students while tasting their

recipes from back home, also having the chance to take home some recipes! Some other events

from Tuesday included, Workshop: Selling Your Global Skills in which students learned about

applying their international experiences for employment, and Tea Time with Global Education

which students enjoyed tea, coffee and snacks while talking with each other about

international matters. The big event for Wednesday was the Multicultural Showcase featuring

student performances, photo booth, free food from around the world, free t-shirts and a Global

Fashion Show by F.A.H. At the showcase, everyone in attendance had the chance to explore

creative themes showing off international knowledge and skills! Thursday there will be a study

abroad open house which students have the chance to learn about different study abroad

opportunities available at Millersville. This will be an information packed session, but when you

find out the great possibilities it’ll be worth it. Starting at 10:00AM at the Cumberland House

until 3:00PM. A fun way to end this week’s events will be Photo Fridays, which gives students

the chance to take their passport photos for just $5. Traditionally, passport photos range from

$7-$10, attending this event gives you the chance to save money while taking the next step to

your international experiences.

null null