Millersville let’s get involved! the NAACP

Sade Palmer

Features Editor

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) originally formed in

1909 as a bi-racial organization to advance justice for African Americans. It’s been around at

Millersville University for about 20 years, initially created here because current students at the

time were unsatisfied with the way certain students were treated. The new official president

since this semester, Brittney Brown senior majoring in political science graduating in Spring

2018 has high hopes for the future of the organization. One of her goals she spoke about Friday

afternoon was to have majority of students participating in their events. She also spoke about

how she hoped to have more of the Lancaster community involved with their events in the

future. She passionately said that she wanted to branch out to other communities beyond

Millersville University. “Controversial, perceptions of beauty, and not afraid to pull people out

of their comfort zones” are just some examples of the way Brown described their events. When

asked about the response the organization receive from the student body, she said that she is

very happy of the turnout they’ve had this semester. When student join an organization on

campus, there are many benefits to doing so. One of the main benefits being to network and

meet lots of people. Brown mentioned that when asked about her overall experience with the

NAACP rating it a 10. She says one of her biggest learning experiences on the board was

learning to problem solve. There are plenty of opportunities to students in the organization,

they often would bring famous speakers to Millersville for events and they have opportunities

to have one-on- one time with some of them. Having the chance to learn how to professionalize

yourself is always a great thing, she said you learn professional development. Some advice from

Brown to students who are joining the organization was “join if you want to get out of your

comfort zone” and “don’t look at it as a chore, but a challenge”. Although we are halfway

through the semester, students still have the chance to attend some of the NAACP’s events

planned. They are:

– The Switch Up, November 6

– Multicultural Showcase, November 8

– Cooking with Soul, November 9

– Am I Still Black If…, November 20

For more information on any of these events or to learn more about the organization you can

contact them on:

Instagram: naacp_mu

Gmail: millersvillenaacp@gmail.com

Twitter: villenaacp

