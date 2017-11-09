Millersville let’s get involved! the NAACP

Sade Palmer
Features Editor
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) originally formed in
1909 as a bi-racial organization to advance justice for African Americans. It’s been around at
Millersville University for about 20 years, initially created here because current students at the
time were unsatisfied with the way certain students were treated. The new official president
since this semester, Brittney Brown senior majoring in political science graduating in Spring
2018 has high hopes for the future of the organization. One of her goals she spoke about Friday
afternoon was to have majority of students participating in their events. She also spoke about
how she hoped to have more of the Lancaster community involved with their events in the
future. She passionately said that she wanted to branch out to other communities beyond
Millersville University. “Controversial, perceptions of beauty, and not afraid to pull people out
of their comfort zones” are just some examples of the way Brown described their events. When
asked about the response the organization receive from the student body, she said that she is
very happy of the turnout they’ve had this semester. When student join an organization on
campus, there are many benefits to doing so. One of the main benefits being to network and
meet lots of people. Brown mentioned that when asked about her overall experience with the
NAACP rating it a 10. She says one of her biggest learning experiences on the board was
learning to problem solve. There are plenty of opportunities to students in the organization,
they often would bring famous speakers to Millersville for events and they have opportunities
to have one-on- one time with some of them. Having the chance to learn how to professionalize
yourself is always a great thing, she said you learn professional development. Some advice from
Brown to students who are joining the organization was “join if you want to get out of your
comfort zone” and “don’t look at it as a chore, but a challenge”. Although we are halfway
through the semester, students still have the chance to attend some of the NAACP’s events
planned. They are:
– The Switch Up, November 6
– Multicultural Showcase, November 8
– Cooking with Soul, November 9
– Am I Still Black If…, November 20
For more information on any of these events or to learn more about the organization you can
contact them on:
Instagram: naacp_mu
Gmail: millersvillenaacp@gmail.com
Twitter: villenaacp
