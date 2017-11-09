Winter Weather Safety for the 2017 Season

Adam Roser

Graduate Assistant, Center for Disaster Research and Education

As the days become shorter and cold temperatures start to greet us on our way out

the door, there is only one thing on our minds: winter is on its way! With this in

mind, it is time to start thinking about how we can prepare for what Old Man Winter

decides to bring our way. The state of Pennsylvania kicks off its Winter Weather

Awareness Week to keep everyone informed and safe during this winter season.

The big question that arises this time of year is what kind of winter will we have as

we progress into the colder months? According to forecasts and model guidance

from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a La Niña type pattern is likely to form this

winter. With this particular weather phenomenon, we can expect a greater

probability of higher amounts of precipitation across western and central

Pennsylvania, as well as a higher probability for temperatures to run above average.

Given the outlook, we can still experience periods of cold temperatures and heavy

snows. With any long-term winter weather forecast, it is always a good idea to

prepare for all types of winter weather hazards. For further information on the

winter weather outlook and more, go to http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/.

null null

Preparation is important when it comes to the winter season, starting right at home.

Some winter weather (most notably ice storms) can cause widespread power

outages. Making sure to have non-perishable food items, candles or flashlights,

batteries, and warm clothing at a minimum in case your power happens to go out

will give you the necessary resources to get through the snowy winter months.

Some of us often forget about what is happening outside our own homes when

major events like this occur.

If you have elderly individuals in your household or as

neighbors or others that may be in need of assistance, it’s always a good idea to

check on them to make sure they are adequately prepared. Many of these winter

storms that we have experienced throughout the Keystone state have been

associated with significant amounts of snow that have been known to keep most from venturing outside. One of these was the winter storm on January 23rd of last

year, which produced snowfall totals in upwards of two feet from Harrisburg to

Allentown! Always having a plan in place with the members of your household can

ensure a safer environment and will allow you to prepare for these different types of

winter weather events.

Blizzards and other types of winter weather can easily cause drivers to get delayed

and even stranded in some instances, especially those that live in areas with heavy

lake effect snow, where whiteout conditions can happen at a moment’s notice.

Making sure your car is in proper working order and supplied sufficiently will make

you prepared for when these storms hit. Packing and carrying items such as a small

emergency kit, extra pair of warm clothing, and an ice scraper in the car during the

winter season is a great start to being safe on the roadways during this snowy time

of year.

As the name suggests, one of the most important things we can do is stay aware of the weather

conditions that are forecasted to affect our area. In an age where technology is at our fingertips,

it is easier now more than ever to know what to prepare for and what kinds of

weather is coming our way.

The Department of Homeland Security’s website is a

useful tool to be informed about being winter weather aware (www.ready.gov/winterweather), as well as information from you local weather forecast office (www.weather.gov). Stay connected with meteorologists from your

local National Weather Service office and news stations via Twitter, Facebook, or

other means to receive the latest weather headlines. There are also some useful

apps, such as the FEMA app, that can provide information about being prepared

during severe weather events, as well as alert notifications. Utilizing these sources

of information and preparing for all types of winter weather hazards will keep you

and those around you safer and more secure this winter season.

Visit the following links for more information on how to stay safe this winter!

National Weather Service: www.weather.gov

Department of Homeland Security: www.ready.gov/winterweather

FEMA: www.fema.gov

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency: www.pema.pa.gov