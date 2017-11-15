Datey with Brady: Chickies Rock County Park

Kyle Brady

Sports Editor

Chickies Rock Country Park is a 422-acre landscape located in Lancaster County. If you and your significant other are looking for a

date where you won’t mind spending time on your feet while enjoying beautiful views, Chickies Rock is definitely a spot to check out.

Located 20 minutes away from the University, Chickies Rock is a great escape from the city of Lancaster and the buzzing Millersville campus. The trail takes people from the parking lot and across the park, showcasing the many different features that nature has to offer. The nature trail offers many different creeks which work their way through the woods to end up in the mighty Susquehanna River.

A 200-foot quartzite rock stand tall above the Susquehanna, where most hikers end up, taking in the gorgeous sights of Lancaster county. In addition to the Susquehanna, hikers will get to see a mountain range that extends far into the horizon. This overlook highlights the impression that the Pennsylvania environment has to offer.

A hike alone would make for a noteworthy date but it is very common for couples hiking the Chickies Rock Overlook Trail to stop along the way to have an old-fashioned picnic. Perhaps the most appropriate place to settle down to eat is the Breezyview Overlook which offers a breathtaking view while adding the aesthetic of a white gazebo. Bringing a red-and-white checkered blanket and a picnic basket stuffed with lunch fits perfectly with the atmosphere that Chickies Rock provides.

While being a relatively cheap date, Chickies Rock combines the allure of Mother Nature with the intimacy of a private meal. If a couple doesn’t mind lacing up their running shoes and carrying a modest-sized picnic basket, Chickies Rock County Park is a perfect spot to spend the day with someone that is important to you.