DC is bringing the Justice League to the big screen and everyone is excited

Joe Finn

Staff Writer

In just a few short days, moviegoers will finally be able to see their favorite DC heroes dominate the big screen in the film Justice League. November 17 will see Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg all assemble for the very first time in live-action glory. I personally love where DC is going with their cinematic universe, and Justice League intends to accelerate that vision. With an ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, and J.K. Simmons, we are sure to be treated to some very talented performances of DC’s notable characters.

The divisive film Man of Steel, retelling Superman’s origin, kicked off DC’s cinematic universe but didn’t officially take off until the even more divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice introduced us to the vast world DC was creating. While I personally liked these films to a degree, the success and beauty of this past summer’s Wonder Woman is where DC truly began to shine in terms of storytelling and humor. Justice League, from what I’ve seen so far, seems to be moving in all of the right directions to appeal to a much more wider audience.

Restored by his faith in humanity after Superman’s selfless sacrifice, Batman allies with Wonder Woman and recruits the help of metahumans the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to combat the threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons from gathering the deadly Mother Boxes and destroying the world. I feel that the plot of this movie will have many twists and turns, as not everyone on the team will warm up to each other so easily. The interactions between these DC icons will give me and the fans something to look forward to, as well as the mysterious resurrection of Superman.

As I said before, Justice League seems to be rectifying their previous mistakes from fans complaints about the tone and look of DC’s other films in their cinematic universe. The visuals I saw from the Justice League trailers are drop-dead gorgeous, and the battles seem to be gargantuan in scale. This will make for an over-the-top, action packed movie full of memorable scenes. Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot have already won me over for their stellar performances as the Dark Knight and the Amazonian. What I am really looking forward to is all the new faces that will bring so much variety and depth to DC’s world. Newcomers Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa shine as the Flash and Aquaman respectively, as they work to bring these heroes the justice they deserve.

I love the fact that this movie will gives DC fans like myself the one thing we have been craving for years, an actual live action Justice League film. You can see that a lot of preparation and caution has been taken to ensure that this movie was done right. Director Zack Synder had to step down from his role after a family tragedy, leading to Avengers director Joss Whedon to do the reshoots for post-production. With Synder’s knack for visuals and Whedon’s storytelling ability, I know Justice League will more than likely surprise us in its scale.

If you’re a comic book fan or looking to be one, now is the perfect time to start. I never would’ve imagined a live-action movie on the Justice League would be finally happening after countless years of having them sewn into our hearts. Someone like me who has grown up with Marvel and DC as a kid, I am overjoyed to see these characters come together in a way we haven’t seen before. Now that we only have a couple of days before the opening night, be sure to get tickets as soon as possible. The highly anticipated Justice League movie is an accomplishment that took years in the making that will finally give comic book fans another reason to love our favorite DC heroes.