New Additions Coming to the Star Wars Universe

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

On November ninth the world was shocked when Lucasfilm released the following statement on

their website, StarWars.com, “Lucasfilm is excited to announce that [Rian] Johnson will create a brand-

new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator

Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”

Along with that news, Ben Fritz, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted that Bob Iger

said that there would be a live-action Star Wars series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The exciting thing about this is that the new trilogy will not be a Skywalker based trilogy. There

is fan speculation that the new trilogy should take place in the old republic era. A point in time that has

been retconned by Disney as not happening. This is in accordance with their continuity that they are

building. Disney has been establishing its own continuity steadily since they purchased the franchise

from George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars.

The move away from Skywalker stories makes it feel like Disney is taking Star Wars as their own

and leaving the influence of George Lucas, if there is still any left, that is. Rian Johnson has proven that

he is a director that can take big movies and turn them into something special. Even though Star Wars

Episode VIII is not out yet, and it seems that Disney is giving the reigns to Johnson and that may or may

not lead to something special.

Disney has given their vote of confidence in Johnson. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm

put it this way, “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one

of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

With the live-action series, there is nothing known about it except for that it is happening. That

announcement brings with it the question of Disney’s streaming service that the show will be based in.

Iger said, via Ben Fritz’s tweet, that the show would start in 2019. That is the same projected date for

the streaming service itself to start. What will be interesting to see is if Disney will use Star Wars as a

hook to get consumers to subscribe to the streaming service.

The streaming service will include all of Disney’s past movies, such as The Lion King and Beauty

and the Beast and newer movies such as Zootopia and Wreck it, Ralph. Also included will be Marvel and

Star Wars movies. This is according to the Thrillist, a website that covers entertainment news.

With all the Star Wars news coming out and the release of the next film, Star Wars: The Last

Jedi, fans have much to look forward to in the coming months and years.