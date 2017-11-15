New Additions Coming to the Star Wars Universe

Nick Hughes
Opinion Editor
On November ninth the world was shocked when Lucasfilm released the following statement on
their website, StarWars.com, “Lucasfilm is excited to announce that [Rian] Johnson will create a brand-
new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator
Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”
Along with that news, Ben Fritz, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted that Bob Iger
said that there would be a live-action Star Wars series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.
The exciting thing about this is that the new trilogy will not be a Skywalker based trilogy. There
is fan speculation that the new trilogy should take place in the old republic era. A point in time that has
been retconned by Disney as not happening. This is in accordance with their continuity that they are
building. Disney has been establishing its own continuity steadily since they purchased the franchise
from George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars.
The move away from Skywalker stories makes it feel like Disney is taking Star Wars as their own
and leaving the influence of George Lucas, if there is still any left, that is. Rian Johnson has proven that
he is a director that can take big movies and turn them into something special. Even though Star Wars
Episode VIII is not out yet, and it seems that Disney is giving the reigns to Johnson and that may or may
not lead to something special.
Disney has given their vote of confidence in Johnson. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm
put it this way, “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one
of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”
With the live-action series, there is nothing known about it except for that it is happening. That
announcement brings with it the question of Disney’s streaming service that the show will be based in.
Iger said, via Ben Fritz’s tweet, that the show would start in 2019. That is the same projected date for
the streaming service itself to start. What will be interesting to see is if Disney will use Star Wars as a
hook to get consumers to subscribe to the streaming service.
The streaming service will include all of Disney’s past movies, such as The Lion King and Beauty
and the Beast and newer movies such as Zootopia and Wreck it, Ralph. Also included will be Marvel and
Star Wars movies. This is according to the Thrillist, a website that covers entertainment news.
With all the Star Wars news coming out and the release of the next film, Star Wars: The Last
Jedi, fans have much to look forward to in the coming months and years.