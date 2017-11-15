No Stress: the Counseling Center is here to help

Sade Palmer

Features Editor

It’s approaching the near end of the semester, it’s the point in the semester when almost

everyone is stressed out and in need of a break. Stopping by the counseling center will help you

relieve some of that stress. There is no need to overwhelm yourself with stress from classes,

because with the counseling center, you will have all the help that you need to cope with stress

you may have. There’s always someone there when you need them and there are also different

activities available that will help. Pet Therapy, it is sponsored by the counseling center with

certified therapy dogs. They visited the school last month. Family Dynamics Support Group,

there is support here if you are having struggles with a friend or family members

drinking/drugging problem. This group is available every Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. in the

counseling center. Meditation Group, meditation is a very effective way to help relieve stress.

It relaxes you and puts your mind in a better place. This is available for students every

Wednesday from 12:30-1:00p.m. Light Box Therapy, if you or anyone you know are suffering

from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which is a depressive symptom during the winter. This

therapy started October 2 nd . The faculty of the counseling center are, Joseph Lynch, John

Baltzer, Kendra Saunders and Daniel O’ Neil.