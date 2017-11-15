“Stranger Things”remains exceptional in its second seaseon

Alexander Bershtein

Staff Writer

The second season of “Stranger Things” felt as binge-worthy as its predecessor. The excitement and entanglement put onto the watcher is exhilarating as you once again feel connected to the characters in the ongoing series.

Amazing child actors dominate the series. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, gets more screen-time to shine and gives more depth to his character. In the previous season, his character was the driving force, starting the drama and sparking the intensity the show became famous for. Character development is difficult, especially for child-actors, and to see such complexities is aweing.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) also gets plenty of time to develop her character as well, and in comparison to Noah Schnapp’s character she is little behind. She progresses her character in new ways, yet still holds similar attributes. There are many great moments throughout the season where she steals the screen.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) does not seem to express his character as much in the first few episodes, but as the story progresses and the many storylines intertwine, his talent becomes more evident.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb Mclaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) share similar character arcs as the intuitive characters. They seem to go through mixtures of childishness and maturity on and off again, which does occasionally feel confusing.

The adult and teenage actors seem to stay the same in their characters, except for David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper), who shows a great amount of character growth in the second season. He gets to share the spotlight a lot with another character and they both go through realizations out of both heartwarming and conflicting moments.

Overall, the second season of “Stranger Things” adds much to the universe and story line. The pacing is hard to designate in the show, causing some confusion. The creators of the series, “Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers, seem to have succeeded again in a hallmark of modern television.