CFB Playoff rankings week 3

Brenden Curry

Associate Sports Editor

The College Football Playoff rankings saw a major shakeup for the week three rankings. (1) Georgia and (3) Notre Dame lost in landslides to Top 10 opponents that are looking to sneak into the top four.

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) – The Crimson Tide had a scare from the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. A last-minute touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith saved the Crimson Tide from the upset. Hurts also led the Tide with 10-of-19 for 242 yards. The Tide offense generated 282 offensive yards. Alabama will host Mercer University before the monumental Iron Bowl game against Auburn. Clemson Tigers (9-1) – Clemson defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-14 on Saturday. The Tigers also clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Championship game to be played on December 2. Clemson scored four rushing touchdowns. Running back Travis Etienne scored twice in the victory against the Seminoles. Quarterback Kelly Bryant had 19 carries for 60 yards on Saturday. The Tigers will host The Citadel in Death Valley. Miami Hurricanes (9-0) – Miami made a statement on Saturday night in South Beach. The Hurricanes blew away the third ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41-8. Miami’s famous Turnover Chain appeared four times against the Irish. Hurricane running back Travis Homer truly hit a home run by totaling 146 rushing yards. The Hurricanes will host Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium next Saturday. They also punch their ticket for the ACC Championship Game against Clemson. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1) – The Sooners defeated the Texas Christian Horned Frogs 38-20 in Norman. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield completed three touchdown passes against TCU. Mayweather through 333 passing yards and galloped to 90 rushing yards. Don’t be surprised if he becomes a Heisman favorite. Sorry Penn State fans. The Sooners will travel to Kansas to face the struggling Jayhawks.