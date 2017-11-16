Marauders stun Saint Anselm in shootout, travel to Louisville for second round

Casey Saussaman

Head Copy Editor

After two overtime rounds and a shootout, Millersville (No. 5) defeated St. Anselm (No. 4) in the NCAA quarterfinal on Saturday night 1-0.

Millersville entered the game with the third lowest goals against average in the country and the more shutouts than any other Division II team. They proved their defensive prowess against a team with a goals per game average of 4.08. Senior goalkeeper faced nine shots in the first half, making seven saves.

The Marauders flipped the script in the second half by holding St. Anselm without a single shot and taking six themselves. However, the game would remain tied at 0-0 through regulation and two overtime periods.

Sophomore Kyra Brakefield struck first for the Marauders in the shootout. She was followed by Annabelle Tierney who fired a reverse shot to the corner of the cage. Aliza Mizak clinched the win. With only eight seconds on the shot clock, Mizak was able to take two shots, the second of which went through to the net.

Bair saved two of three shots in the shootout. She cleared the final shot after attacking the shooter and kicking the ball out of the circle.

The loss was only the third of the season for St. Anselm.

With the victory, the Marauders will compete in the NCAA Division II Semifinals for the fourth time in five years. They will travel to Louisville, Ky., the site of their 2014 National Championship, to face No. I seed LIU Post. The semifinal game is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.