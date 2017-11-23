Field Hockey falls to LIU Post

Casey Saussaman

Head Copy Editor

The Millersville field hockey season came to an end on Friday afternoon after being shutout 3-0 by LIU Post.

In a fairly even-matched first half, the Marauders had the first opportunity with back-to-back penalty corners. With three minutes on the clock, the Pioneers found the back of the net on a reverse pass across the cage to Emily Miller, the nation’s leading scorer. That shot was only LIU Post’s third of the half.

Millersville had a few good chances early in the second half. Kyra Brakefield took two shots in front of the net, but she was well-defended.

Within two-and-a half minutes, Post extended their lead to three. Both goals were scored by Miller, who deflected shots from teammates.

Though this was the last game for five seniors, they certainly left their mark on the field hockey program. They capped their freshman season with a National Championship in 2014 and have appeared in the NCAA Tournament each year after. In their tenure, the team made three consecutive appearances in the PSAC Championship game, winning once.

Courtney Weaver, Kathleen Bishop, and Kylee Bair have been through it all. Weaver has been a steadfast member of the midfield, not missing a single game in all four years. She was named to the All-PSAC Third Team and NCAA All-Tournament Team in 2016. Bishop recorded 19 career goals and finished the last two seasons in the top five goal-scorers. This year, she notched a career-high nine goals, four of which came in one game. Bair entered the 2017 season with eight games of experience in goal and a record of 5-0. With eight straight shutouts, she came within one game of tying the school record. Bair finishes the season with a 14-4 record.

Maci Langone joined the team in 2015. In her senior season, Langone recorded a career-high four goals, enough to rank her fourth on the team. She has been a consistent forward, missing only two games in the last two years. Moriah Woods joined the team in the spring of 2016, and is known as an outstanding teammate.



“Reflecting back, it’s not easy to get to this point,” said senior Courtney Weaver. “It takes a lot of hard work and working together. Last year we got to this same game, and moving forward, with this young team, I feel like (the seniors) have shown them the way. So they will have a good chance to get back here and get even one game further.”