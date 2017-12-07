Grammy Nomination Highlights

Kaylee Rex

Arts & Culture Editor

Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 28. The list of nominations covers every genre from electronic to metal and jazz to gospel.

Many were surprised at the lack of nominations for artists like Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga who both received only two nominations. Pop singer, Lorde, received only one nomination for her album “Melodrama” and former One Direction member, Harry Styles, received none for his recent, self-titled album. Minority artists flourished in the most celebrated categories of nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Award shows are often criticized for not nominating enough minority artists, but many are impressed with the Grammy’s 2018 picks.

Nominated for Record of the Year is Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “The Story of O.J.” by Jay-z, “HUMBLE” by Kendrick Lamar, and “24k Magic” by Bruno Mars.

Album of the Year nominees include Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!”, and Lorde’s “Melodrama.”

Nominated for Song of the Year includes “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “4:44” by JayZ, “Issues” by Julia Michaels, “1-800-273-8255” by Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, and “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars.

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo are nominated for their spoken word album “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.” They are nominated alongside the late Carrie Fisher for “The Princess Diarist,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” songwriter Shelly Peiken’s “Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter,” and Neil Degrasse Tyson’s “Astrophysics For People In A Hurry.”

New contemporary R&B artist, Khalid, received the first five nominations of his career. Other artists to get five nominations are Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, and SZA. Jay-Z brought in the highest amount of nominations, with eight for his album, “4:44.” Kendrick Lamar comes in second place with seven nominations for his album, “DAMN.”

The 2018 Grammy Awards will take place in Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. It will be broadcast live on CBS at 7:30 ET. James Corden, a comedian best known for his talk show “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” will host the award show. The full list of nominees can be found on the Grammy’s website.