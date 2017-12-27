Eagles receive home-field advantage gift for Christmas

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a Christmas miracle on Monday Night Football. A 19-10 close victory over the Oakland Raiders was enough for the Eagles to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Due to a Minnesota Vikings win over the Packers last Saturday, the Eagles had to win to clinch home field advantage.

Philadephia struck first late in the first quarter. Backup quarterback Nick Foles found running back Jay Ajayi for a 17-yard screen pass play.

The Raiders would tie the game in the second quarter with a wide-open Amari Cooper scoring on a 63-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

The third quarter featured a 10-10 tie due to field goals made by both teams.

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson caught Philadelphia’s first interception of the night. On the Eagles’ next possession, a first down run by Jay Ajayi became a fumble recovery for the Raiders.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch committed his first fumble of the season on Oakland’s next possession.

Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio missed the go-ahead 48-yard field goal attempt with 8 minutes left in the game. Oakland rebounded from the missed field goal on the next play where Reggie Nelson intercepted a deflected pass out of the hands of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

The play that sealed the win for the Eagles was an interception by cornerback Ronald Darby. With 22 seconds left kicker Jake Elliot made a crucial 48-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 13-10 lead.

On Oakland’s final play, Derek Barnett recovered a fumble from a lateral pass from Jalen Richard to Derek Carr. Carr’s deflection allowed Barnett to score the final touchdown for the Eagles.

The strong defensive performance truly stood out for the Eagles on Christmas night by forcing five turnovers.

The Eagles offense struggled against the 6-9 Raiders, where they netted 78 yards on 21 carries and went 1 for 14 on 3rd downs. Philadelphia totaled a season-low 216 total offensive yards.

Foles completed 19 out of 38 for 163 passing yards. He threw an interception and a touchdown pass while being sacked twice.

With the hard-fought win, the Eagles are undefeated this season at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is the only NFL team undefeated at home this season.

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on New Year’s Eve. Don’t be surprised if head coach Doug Pederson benches Nick Foles and the starters to rest them for Divisional Round weekend on January 13-14.