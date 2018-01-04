Robin Zaremski becomes permanent director of Millersville art centers

Kaylee Rex

Arts and Culture Editor

Interim Director of the Visual and Performing Arts Centers at Millersville, Robin Zaremski will now permanently hold the position. She will officially start as director of the Winter and Ware Centers on Jan. 6, 2018.

As director, she heads the programming for upcoming seasons and coordinates the calendars for classes and events for both the Winter and Ware Centers. Zaremski is enthusiastic about the art centers at Millersville University. She believes that Millersville is the “most art friendly” out of all the PASSHE universities in both the visual and performance realms. Zaremski credits Millersville’s supportive faculty, administration—President Anderson especially, and the talented community for fostering an environment that allows the school’s art programs to thrive.

During her time in this position, Zaremski plans to expand programming and increase the brand permeation in the Millersville and Lancaster communities. She wants more people to know “who we are and what we are doing” by getting the centers’ names out into the community.

Zaremski was named the interim director in February 2017, replacing Laura Kendall who had been director since 2011 and left the position to work with the Omaha Performing Arts Organization. Before her position at Millersville University, Zaremski was the director of KU Presents! at Kutztown University. As KU Presents! director, she oversaw programming, budgeting, staffing and management.

Zaremski received her bachelor’s from West Chester University, a certificate in Recording Arts and Sciences from UCLA, and her Juris Doctorate from Temple University. She has been in the music business for nearly three decades, starting out at the Screen Actor’s Guild as a Singer Rep. She later worked for Almo Sounds/Rodor Music which was a record company owned by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss of A&M Records.

She moved on to become the director of programming for Musikfest, also known as ArtsQuest, in Bethlehem, Pa. where she booked artists for the festival as well as performing stage management. She took a hiatus from ArtsQuest to work in New York for Universal Music in business affairs and then began teaching music business at Albright College. She then returned to ArtsQuest before becoming the director of KU Presents!.

Information about upcoming events at both the Ware and Winter Center can be found at http://www.artsmu.com/events.