Spring Semester Activities

Zoe Berrier

Associate Features Editor

Whether just looking to have fun, meet new people, or get a fresh start on the semester there are plenty of activities on campus and in Lancaster to keep students busy! Compiled below are a selection of just a few of the events coming up in the beginning of this semester, even more events and activities can be found on the Lancaster City and Millersville events pages.

In Lancaster:

Self Care Series: Bullet Journal Workshop

When and Where: Saturday, January 20, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sophie Stargazer – 329 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

If you live in the area, a small boutique shop called Sophie Stargazer is holding a workshop on how to create the very trendy bullet journal. The event is free but it is requested you send an RSVP.

Julie Keough: “Crossover”

When and Where: Friday, January 26, 7:30 pm at the Ware Center

This show will detail the history of how Broadway Musicals and Popular music have influenced each other through time. Seats are still available for purchase at $20 or you can make a selection of food and a ticket for $30.

Mat to Market Yoga

When and Where: Saturday, January 27, 9:00am – 10:00am

lululemon athletica – 341 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Hosted every Saturday, Lululemon offers free yoga classes for anyone who wishes to join.

February First Friday

When and Where: Friday, February 2, 5:00 – 9:00pm in Lancaster

Hosted by the city and its many galleries, shops, and cafes, First Friday is always a great way to get off campus for a bit and enjoy the local area.

Creatively Lancaster Makers Market

When and Where: Friday February 2, 5:30 – 10:00pm

Thistle Finch Distillery – 417 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

If you are looking to shop and enjoy handcrafted items, then look no further. The Makers Market holds an assortment of local handmade items for every taste.

On Campus:

Organization Outbreak

When and Where: Wednesday, January 24th, 11:30am – 1:30pm at the SMC – Robert Slabinski, Atrium

If you have yet to join any campus organizations, or are looking for something new to add to your schedule, it’s a great idea to check out Organization Outbreak in order to learn more about activities you may find interesting!

Peer Educator Information Session

When and Where: Tuesday, January 23rd, 12:00pm – 1:00pm in the SMC – 118, Meeting Room

Orientation Leader Information Session

When and Where: Wednesday, January 24th, 12:05pm – 1:05pm at the SMC – Club De’Ville

Becoming a Peer Educator or Orientation leader are other great ways of getting involved and meeting like minded people. If you cant make either of these sessions there are other open times available on the events calendar (http://www.millersville.edu/calendar/events/list).

Millersville BasketBall

When and Where: January 24th and February 7th, starting at 6pm in the Pucillo Gym

Not only can you come out to support Millersville, but you can also get all you can eat wings, a drink, and dessert for $12.50! MU Gold and meal plan are accepted.