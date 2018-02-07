A season to remember for the Birds

Rebecca Rubino

Staff Writer

Philadelphia Eagles fans were elated when the team brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in team history.

Throughout the 2017 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been referred to as the underdogs and doubted by football fans across America.

However, loyal fans watched and cheered for the Birds each Sunday and were left speechless when they finally brought home a Super Bowl win.

The Eagles opened their championship season with a road win 30-17 against the Washington Redskins. Beating them by 13 points, the Birds were off to a positive start.

The following week, they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, where Jake Elliott made his first NFL field goal in a 27-20 loss.

Week three, the Eagles came home to host the division rival New York Giants. With a tied score and one second left in the fourth, Jake Elliott made the 61-yard field goal to win by a score of 27-24.

Nine straight victories continued from weeks 4-11. They were in the top 5 of the NFL power rankings just halfway through the season.

Within these seven weeks, the Eagles lost offensive tackle Jason Peters for the remainder of the season to a tear in both his ACL and MCL.

However, a last-minute trade brought former Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia in week nine.

In week 13, the Eagles suffered a tough 24-10 loss in Seattle, making them a top team in the NFL.

Despite Philadelphia’s win over the Los Angeles Rams in week 14, the team suffered a major loss when starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL, taking him out for the rest of the season.

Wentz was drafted in 2016 and holds the record for most pass completions by a rookie. Earlier in the season, he was ranked as a possible recipient for Most Valuable Player.

Philadelphia began to worry that backup quarterback Nick Foles was not prepared to finish out the season as successfully as Wentz would have.

With key players missing, the Eagles still pulled through.

Weeks 15-16 amounted to two victories against the New York Giants and the Oakland Raiders. Unfortunately, week 17 came with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

As the Divisional Playoffs began, the Philadelphia Eagles were still being discredited and told they did not stand a chance. Yet, they still managed to pull off a 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons and another win against the Vikings in the Conference Championships that lead them to Super Bowl LII.

Head coach Doug Pederson has been with the Eagles for two seasons now. His spontaneous play calls and optimistic views have kept the team on their feet and has contributed to their success.

Along with brotherly love, Philadelphians have a tremendous love for football. No team deserved this win as much as the Eagles. Fans from all over came together to celebrate the rise of the underdogs. It is a story that made history and is the start of something great.