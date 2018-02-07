Datey with Brady: Valentine’s Day in Lancaster

Kyle Brady

Editor in Chief

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching, and couples everywhere are thinking about how to make this day special from any other date night. While most date ideas in the cornily named “Datey with Brady” have all been with the same concept of cheap dates for college students.

This edition of “Datey with Brady” will feature one expensive option for date night, as well as an option that most college students can afford. Valentine’s Day is a day to show your significant other how much you care, regardless of how much money you spend on them. If you are one who enjoys going the extra mile, the Greenfield Restaurant is for you.

Located about 20 minutes off of campus, towards Lancaster, the Greenfield Restaurant provides a great atmosphere for a romantic date. Built in the 1800s, the Greenfield Restaurant kept the architecture the same as the ceilings and doorway entrances hang lower, due to the shorter average height of people back then. The former wine cellar in the basement doubles as extra seating space while still keeping the “wine cellar” vibe.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, so couples who might not want to celebrate later in the evening, can take a long break from work and enjoy the brunch that Greenfield has to offer. Known for their seafood, the Greenfield boasts their stellar fish and crab cakes. Winners of awards for their wine, the bar in the Greenfield is home to many wines found across the world. However, as mentioned earlier, this Greenfield experience can cost a pretty penny, which may be problematic for college students.

If you are looking for a lower cost and still effective, Valentine’s Day dinner, J.B. Dawson’s may be your best option. Located in the Park City Mall, J.B. Dawson’s is a great restaurant that won’t put a hole in your wallet. Known as a family restaurant, J.B. Dawson’s is the perfect hybrid between sports bar, and quality dining.

The dim lighting provides a romantic setting, while the bar with multiple TVs keeps the mood casual and not over the top. As with most dining areas, J.B. Dawson’s has a wide variety of options on their menu. Two of their most popular dishes include spicy shrimp and a large chicken tender platter. This proves how versatile J.B. Dawson’s is when it comes to dining.

While Valentine’s Day is often one of the most hated holidays, for the perennial singleton, it doesn’t have to be a poor experience for everyone. While seen as cliché, a sweet Valentine’s Day date is always appreciated and can breathe new life into even the healthiest relationships.