Philadelphia needed this win

Devon Centola

Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

The Philadelphia Eagles ARE Super Bowl champions.

Let it sink in because they really are. It was not just merely a dream. The Lombardi Trophy rests in Philadelphia for the next year. It rests in the city that was starving for a championship since 2008 when the Phillies won it all. They now have one from the sport that they live and die for, football.

Many do not understand when people say, “It is just a game”; But, in a city that bleeds green, it is much more than that.

In the 2004-05 season, the city came close. The Eagles faced Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl then too. However, they fell short in a battle that ended in heartbreak for the Eagles when they fell 24-21. 13 years later, much has changed in the NFL. Not a single Eagle remains from that 2004-05 team, but Tom Brady and Bill Belichick remain for the Patriots and the Eagles were set to have a rematch of the Super Bowl that they lost in 13 years ago.

The city wanted revenge for “Spygate”, and for taking away what could have been the City of Brotherly Love’s first Super Bowl. 2018 had to be the year.

After a hot start full of high hopes, it felt unlikely that 2017 would be the year the injury bug bit the Eagles. However, the bug finally bit the Eagles young superstar quarterback Carson Wentz on December 10 in Los Angeles. Wentz suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. It was on that day, the Eagles were sentenced to death.

It was said on, and after that day that this team that could not get the number one seed with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center. They achieved that.

Then, there was “no way the Eagles win a game in playoffs.” But, then again they defied odds and beat the Falcons in the Divisional Round 15-10.

Next, there was “no way this team can beat the scary Vikings with the NFL’s best defense.” Until the Eagles stomped the Vikings 38-7.

Lastly, the win against Minnesota was called impressive, but they were told constantly that they cannot beat the G.O.A.T. and the Patriots. Nick Foles and the Eagles defied odds one last time winning the Super Bowl 41 – 33.

That Super Bowl victory is more than a championship for the city of Philadelphia. For every Eagles fan, young, old, and in between, it means the world. In a season riddled with injuries, the Eagles prevailed.

The victory means never give up. People will always say you cannot succeed. However, the Eagles showed the world that despite obstacles, despite the odds, and despite everyone saying they could not get the Super Bowl they so desperately desired, that it IS possible.

Football is more than just a sport for the city of Philadelphia. It is a way of life, and it has united a city full of strangers to somehow feel like a family.

The Eagles taught the world that anything is possible. Nick Foles laid the message out in black and white as the backup who took down the G.O.A.T.

Despite every odd and hardship, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions. This Super Bowl championship means the world to Philadelphia.