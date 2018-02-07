PHINALLY! SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

Joey Hess

Associate Sports Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Eagles overcame all odds this season to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Broad Street.

Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP. He went 28-43 and threw for 373 yards with 3 passing touchdowns. He also recorded a touchdown reception, making him the first quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and reception.

The Birds struck first a little under halfway through the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Jake Elliot. Elliot has been automatic all year for the Eagles and it was only fitting that he drew first blood.

Despite the early lead, the Patriots bounced back with a field goal of their own from Stephen Gostowski to tie the game at three.

The low scoring first quarter came alive around the two-minute mark when Foles connected with Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown; extending the Eagles lead to 9-3. Jeffery ended with three receptions for 73 yards by the end of the game.

The Eagles kept rolling into the second quarter when they extended their lead after a 21-yard touchdown run from LeGarrette Blount. Blount led the Eagles with 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in an impressive Super Bowl performance against his former team.

Another Gostowski field goal made the game 15-6 late in the half.

A surge from the Patriots defense led Duron Harmon to intercept Foles deep in their own territory to potentially save another touchdown pass near the end of the first half.

The Patriots were threatening at the end of the half with a 26-yard touchdown run from running back James White. White lead his team with 7 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles final drive of the half included the most memorable play of the entire game. Doug Pederson displayed his exceptional play calling when he dialed up “The Philly Special.” The Eagles were threatening inside the five-yard line on fourth down. The offense took the field to go for it and what happened next was history.

Foles was lined up in the shotgun ready to take the snap when he faded off to the right where he stood behind Lane Johnson while Corey Clement took the direct snap. Clement pitched the ball directly to tight end Trey Burton and hit Foles wide open in the end zone for the touchdown.

The Patriots were threatening early in the second half when Tom Brady connected with Chris Hogan for a 26-yard touchdown. Chris Hogan finished with a total of 128 yards and a touchdown.

Early in the fourth, the Patriots were not done. Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a four-yard touchdown and gave them their first lead of the night. This was the first of two touchdowns by Gronkowski.

Eagles were against the wall late in the fourth when they converted on a short pass on a key fourth and one from Foles to Zach Ertz.

Just before the two-minute-warning, Foles connected with Ertz again to take a late 38-33 lead.

On the ensuing Patriots drive, Brandon Graham forced a fumble that was recovered by rookie Derek Barnett. The Eagles would tack on a late field goal to make it 41-33.

Brady did attempt a last-ditch effort Hail Mary pass to Gronkowski with nine seconds left on the clock that was swatted down by the Eagles secondary; ending the game, and sealing the victory for the Birds.

Despite the losing effort, Brady played one of the best games of his career. Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for an impressive 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Super Bowl LII was one for the history books. 12 records were tied and 17 were broken. The most notable broken record was when Eagles and Patriots combined for 1,151 total offensive yards, shattering the previous record by 200 yards.

The Eagles will head home with the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate their victory on Thursday where they will parade down Broad Street all the way to the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, where the famous Rocky Balboa statue stands proud.