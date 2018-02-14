Ekhert Art Gallery presents “Echoes”

Kaylee Rex

Arts & Culture Editor

Currently in the Eckert Art Gallery is Evan Kitson’s exhibit entitled “Echoes.” The gallery walls are filled with drawings done in graphite. The drawings range from naked women to skulls and bones to portraits. The exhibit will stay in the Eckert Gallery in the Winter Center until March 10. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Evan Kitson’s work focuses on morphology or the study of the forms of things. The way he portrays his subjects is a mix between honest observation and his own perception. Kitson graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design with a BFA and went on to study at the Art Students League of New York. To view more of his art, visit evankitson.com.