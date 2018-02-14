Hattie McDaniel makes US history

Sade Palmer

Features Editor

Legendarily known as the first African American to win an Academy Award, Hattie

McDaniel is an important part of Black History Month in America. Her outstanding performance

as Mammy in “Gone with The Wind” help developed her into a household name. She was an

exceptional actress during her time, opening doors for different African American actors.

Born June 10, 1893 in Wichita, Kansas, the actress was her parents 13 th child. Her father

was a Civil War veteran, her mother a domestic worker. Starting from elementary school, she

was one of two blacks at her school. Her flair for singing gained her popularity among her

classmates. It was in high school when she professionally began to sing, dance and act. She

eventually dropped out to pursue her career. McDaniel had dreams of becoming a famous

performer and in her mid 20s, she became the first African American to perform on the radio.

She moved to Los Angeles, after her brother and sister convinced her to do so to achieve

her career goals. In 1931, she was casted in her first small role as an extra in a Hollywood

musical. During this time, it was difficult for blacks to have consistent roles in Hollywood, so

McDaniel would often land small parts from time and she would have to take jobs just to make

ends meet.

As the years went on she would be cast in different roles. She had an on-screen role in

1934 singing with Will Rogers in John Ford’s “Judge Priest.” Her role in “The Little Colonel”

caused her to receive a lot of backlash from the black media, because she played a negative

stereotype of her race. People looked at it as “degrading” her community because she would play

roles as servants and slaves.

Not only was she the first black person to win an Academy Award, she was also the first

one nominated for such an honor. This happened even though she was unable to attend the

premiere in Atlanta, which caused a lot of controversy. There were many blacks happy for

McDaniel’s success with this film, but there were also people thinking negatively about it.

Because of the role she played, people thought it celebrated the slave system. McDaniel was not

allowed to attend one of the premiers for “Gone with the Wind.” She went on to gain further

success after this victory, and later after her death in 1952 she received stars on the Hollywood

Walk of Fame. She was also inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1975. There

have been many African American who won Oscars; however, Hattie McDaniel will always be

remembered as the first one to achieve that honor.

“I shall always hold it as a beacon for anything I may be able to do in the future. I

sincerely hope I shall always be a credit to my race and to the motion picture industry” – Hattie McDaniel