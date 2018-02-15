2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class announced

Joey Hess

Associate Sports Editor

The Baseball Writers Association of America voted in four new members as a part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class last month.

Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman were all selected to receive the prestigious honor.

The First ballot Hall of Famer received the 10 highest voting percentage in balloting history with 97.2 percent. The guy players, coaches, and fans call “Chipper” played his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves, and has proved to voters that he is more than deserving for the most coveted award in all of baseball. Chipper had an impressive 2,726 hits and drove in nearly 1,700 runs. He also managed to hit 468 career home runs, putting him just shy of the prestigious 500 mark. He had 13 seasons with a batting average above .300 and he ended his career with an impressive total batting average of .303. In addition to his Hall of Fame numbers, Chipper also was an eight-time all-star with two Silver Slugger Awards, a National League MVP award, and a 1995 World Series victory. Chipper also has his number 10 retired for the Braves.

Guerrero, an offensive powerhouse for every team he played on, received 92.9 percent of the vote in his second year on the ballot. He made his way to several teams around the league throughout his Hall of Fame career. Guerrero began his career playing eight seasons with the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals), followed by a six-year run with the Los Angeles Angels. He finished his career with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, playing on each team for a year apiece. Guerrero managed to slug 449 home runs with 477 doubles and 46 triples. He ended his career with a total of 2,590 hits with a career batting average of .318. Guerrero was also known for having one of the best arms in baseball during his time. Despite not winning a World Series title, Guerrero managed to make nine all-star appearances with eight Silver Slugger Awards and an American League MVP.

Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Jim Thome, another first-ballot Hall of Famer, received 89.8 percent of the vote. Thome began his career with the Cleveland Indians where he is the all-time home run leader for the franchise with 337. He then spent three seasons in Philadelphia before returning for a fourth season in 2012. Thome hit 612 home runs throughout his 22-year career placing him eighth on the all-time home run leaders list behind iconic names like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and Babe Ruth. Thome was a five-time all-star in addition to winning the 1996 Silver Slugger Award and the 2002 Roberto Clemente Award. He also has placed on both the Indians Hall of Fame and the Phillies Wall of Fame. Thome truly was one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.

Trevor Hoffman was the only pitcher voted into the Hall of Fame this year. Hoffman received 79.9 percent of the vote after he played the bulk of his career with the San Diego Padres where he got his number 51 retired. Hoffman is also second on the all-time saves list behind Mariano Rivera and managed to record 1,133 strikeouts during his career. He has an impressive career ERA of 2.87 in a total of 1089.1 innings pitched. Hoffman is also a seven-time all-star in addition to being the National League saves leader two times.

The 2018 Hall of Fame class was one to remember. These four players are some of the most deserving for this highly regarded honor.