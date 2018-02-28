“Radium Girls” Delights at Prima Theater

Josh Rittberg

Staff Writer

“Radium Girls” which plays at Rafters Theatre from Feb. 23- March 4, tells the true story of three girls in Orange County, N.J., who work in and are cheated by the radium corporation. The girls work as painters of watch dials, and eventually become sick from the over exposure to radium. This may sound like a grim topic for a play, but Millersville’s production is a story about hope and humanity in the most dire times.

Although this is an ensemble piece, the play focuses on a radium worker named Grace Fryer, who used her position as a victim of the corporation to speak out for the rights of women and the ignored. The play spans 10 years, and in that time we see Grace transform from a shy, naive teenager to a strong and powerful woman. Bryce Wall, who plays Grace in Millersville’s production, said “immediately I just wanted to be her voice.” This play is based on a real person, and when Wall researched her character, she found some of the dialogue is lifted directly from the real Radium Girls trial transcripts. Although this play takes place in the early 1900s, Wall hopes through the character of Grace “girls realize that they have just as much a right to have an opinion and to have something to say.”

One of the piece’s most complex characters is easily Arthur Roeder. Roeder, as the president of the radium corporation, gets a lot of blame for the fate of the girls, and does make many terrible decisions himself. Jacob Dickens, who plays Roeder, believes “the gravity of the situation does get to him eventually, and his sense of guilt throughout keeps him grounded as a character.” This also leaves room for the audience to wonder whether he is a good or bad person. For Dickens, finding sympathy in this man who watches and at many points lets this chaos occur is a welcome challenge.

As an ensemble piece, “Radium Girls” has some cast members, as in the case of Dylan Kranch who plays the girl’s German doctor, Von Schlocky, who invents the radium paint, and Raymond berry who is the girl’s lawyer. Early in the creative process, the production’s director, Joanna Underhill did character games to give the actors a background for these people. Although playing two parts is not easy by any means, Kranch was excited to take on these parts and enjoys playing both “the seedy lawyer and the more naturally kind doctor.”

A committed cast begins with an equally as dedicated creative team, and both Joanna Underhill, the production’s director, and Anthony Lascoskie Jr, the production’s costume designer, are trying to make this rich and fast moving story clear and accessible to contemporary audiences. Underhill says that the “actors have been doing the set changes and all know what is coming next.” The actors’ confidence and respect for the material also helps the audience get sucked into the cinematic nature of the play.

The lighting and set also contributed to this production by bringing a sense of mood and atmosphere to the creative elements. Anthony Lascoskie Jr. as the costume designer, made a choice “to give everyone a base costume.” This makes the transitions between characters easier for the actors and the audience so that there is still a central look for each character.

Dylan Kranch says "if we took away the period costumes and references and transplanted it to 2018, it would work just as well." With the playwright of "Radium Girls," DW Gregory, even coming to campus on March 3 and 4, to give a post-show talk back and a workshop on playwriting, this production is sure to be one that audiences will not want to miss.