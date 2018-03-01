Snapper Staff Oscar Preview 2018

Mickayla Miller

Managing Editor

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be held live on March 4 at 8 p.m. EST. There were many fantastic movies in 2017, but who will bring home the most awards?

As it turns out, there are many members on the Snapper staff who regard this award show as if it were a holiday. Managing editor Mickayla Miller, Arts and Culture Associate Editor Colin Vanden Berg, and Arts and Culture writer Josh Rittberg extensively deliberated their picks for who they thought would be the true winners of each respective category.

Best Picture:

Will Win: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Should Win [CONTESTED]: “Call Me By Your Name”

Mickayla, Josh and Colin adored Luca Guadagnino’s latest effort, “Call Me By Your Name.” They found it artful, laden with beautiful characters and scenery, leaving the viewer blown away by the ending. This film was one example of how movies can be art, and vice versa. “Three Billboards” was also universally regarded as a fantastic film among the three. While Josh decided on “Three Billboards,” Colin and Mickayla went with “Call Me By Your Name.”

Snubs: “The Florida Project,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Logan.”

Best Director

Will Win: Guillermo del Toro, “Shape of Water”

Should Win [CONTESTED]: Guillermo del Toro, “Shape of Water”

While del Toro’s “Shape of Water” showed off his directorial talent, the third act was arguably predictable and underwhelming. Mickayla and Josh chose this film due to its beautiful, whimsical storytelling, which was amplified by del Toro’s attention to detail and meticulous nature of composing the movie. Colin found himself more impressed by Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” as she uses her directorial prowess to tell an honest, emotionally complex tale about growing up.

Snubs: Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”), James Mangold (“Logan”), James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”)

Best Actor

Will Win: Gary Oldman, “The Darkest Hour”

Should Win: Timothee Chalamet “Call Me By Your Name”

Gary Oldman gave perhaps the best performance of his career as he transformed into the infamous Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Hour.” Though Oldman is admittedly long past due for an Academy Award, all three writers agree that Timothee Chalamet’s performance as a man exploring his sexuality was beautifully executed in a once-of-a-lifetime role in “Call Me By Your Name.”

Snubs: Hugh Jackman (“Logan”), James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”).

Best Actress

Will Win: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards”

Should Win (CONTESTED): Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards”

Mickayla and Josh found themselves enthralled by McDormand’s performance as a woman grieving the loss of her daughter. Her performance was flashy, angry, dramatic, and truly showcased McDormand’s acting abilities. Colin, however, was more impressed with Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), as she played an emotionally complex character as she figures out life, love, and what it means to be happy. All three agreed, however, that this was a wonderful year for strong women in film. Will seniority reign once more, or will the newcomer take the gold?

Snubs: Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”), Vicky Krieps (“The Phantom Thread”)

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards”

Should Win [CONTESTED]: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards”

Sam Rockwell gave the performance of his life as he played a small-town cop with an initially loose morality in “Three Billboards.” Rockwell went through immense character development alongside McDormand as they try to cope with the unresolved murder of McDormand’s daughter. Willem Dafoe, however, offered an honest performance of a character who ultimately, despite everything, tried his best to ensure that those staying at his hotel were taken care of, and not mistreated. Josh ultimately went with Dafoe, calling him the “heart and soul” of “The Florida Project.

Snubs: Michael Stuhlberg (“Call Me By Your Name”), Armie Hammer (“Call Me By Your Name”), Patrick Stewart (“Logan”)

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Should Win [CONTESTED]: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Allison Janney plays a lot of similar characters, but she does so in a way that brings life to each respective role. Her abrasive motherly role in “I, Tonya” added fire to Margot Robbie’s interpretation of Tonya Harding, amplifying her motive to succeed despite all odds. Colin, however, more strongly leans towards Laurie Metcalf in her performance in “Lady Bird.” As mentioned before with Ronan, he found Metcalf’s performance to be emotionally complex, well-tuned,well-layered, and genuine. While Janney has won most of the awards for Best Supporting Actress leading up to the Academy Awards, Metcalf may still have her chance to shine.

Snubs: Dafne Keen (“Logan”)

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Across Ebbing, Missouri”

Should Win [CONTESTED]: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Across Ebbing, Missouri”

Defying many typical tropes of modern-day film, “Three Billboards” offered a unique story that has not been told before. Combined with the stellar cast, this film was a showy work of art for those who watched. “Lady Bird,” however, would be equally qualified to win this category, as Gerwig offered a modest slice of life film that was equal parts genuine and engaging.

Snubs: Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch (“The Florida Project”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: James Ivory, “Call Me By Your Name”

Should Win: James Ivory, “Call Me By Your Name”

Adapted from a 2007 novel of the same name by Andre Aciman, James Ivory brings the screenplay to life. If nothing else, the staff agrees that this would be the best pick for this category. The dialogue is thoughtful, romantic and dreamy, and overall, the success of this movie is a gratuitous nod to the screenplay behind it.