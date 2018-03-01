Women’s basketball aim for PSAC title behind milestone performances

Casey Saussaman

Copy Editor

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

With an 80-78 victory over East Stroudsburg, the women’s basketball team clinched the No. 3 seed in the PSAC East playoffs and Head Coach Mary Fleig earned her 500th win at Millersville.

At the end of an even-matched first quarter, the Marauders only trailed 25-23. Millersville took a two-point lead at halftime after forcing nine turnovers for 12 points. Freshman Lauren Lister lead the Marauder offense with 12 points.

Millersville held an 11-point lead in the third quarter after six more East Stroudsburg turnovers. An 18-8 streak helped the Warriors reclaim the lead in the fourth for the first time since the first quarter. In the final four minutes of the game, neither team took more than a one-possession lead.

The game was tied at 78, and the Warriors had possession of the ball with just seven seconds on the clock. The Marauder defense forced a shot that missed, and redshirt junior Janelle Robinson secured the rebound. Robinson passed the ball to senior Alayah Hall, who drove through the paint, making a layup at the buzzer to win a third straight game.

Hall, who scored her 1,000 point at home on senior day, continued her hot streak, scoring 21 points against the Warriors. She is now tied for 18th all-time with 1,021 points. Despite this, it was Lister who led the Marauder offense, making 9-16 from the floor for 22 points. This was her ninth straight game scoring double figures.

This win makes Coach Fleig the second coach in PSAC women’s basketball to reach 500 wins. She has 622 career victories as a head coach.

The Marauders then host a PSAC First Round game against Mansfield, after finishing a 15-11 regular season. Millersville defeated the Mountaineers 51-38.

The playoff game marked the first time MIllersville has hosted a playoff game in two seasons.

Lauren Lister scored the most points for Millersville with 12. She is the PSAC Freshman of the Week. She had two assists and a late fast break bounce pass to Kendra Bamberger to squash Mansfield’s sense of a comeback. Janelle Robinson came in second with 11.

There were two underclassmen that made an impact in the playoff win. Sophomore Courtney Dimoff scored 6 three-pointers in the win. She also had tw steals and three rebounds. Another sophomore Savanna Krusinky set a career high in rebounds with 12 during her 34 minutes of playing time.

Millersville will travel to East Stroudsburg to face the Warriors in the PSAC Quarterfinals.