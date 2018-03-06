Millersville ice hockey shines in All-Star Game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Andrew Mossbrooks

Staff Writer

The Millersville Marauders shined bright as can be at the 2018 Colonial State Collegiate Hockey Conference (CSCHC) All-Star Game.

Each of Millersville’s four skaters registered at least a goal in the exhibition game, while their goaltender finished out the contest playing the entire third period.

The five representatives consisted of Ben Flocken, Nick Capasso, David Andrews, Matt Iehle, and goaltender Jeff Pelkowski.

The All-Star Game for the CSCHC took place Sunday, March 3 at Lancaster Ice Rink, home of the Millersville Ice Hockey team.

The format for the contest featured a unique four on four full-ice game with the standard three, 20 minute periods

Millersville hosted the All-Star Game for the second time in the last four seasons. They were also one of just two schools to have five players selected to participate out of the seven teams that partook in the game.

In the end, the team of light jerseys (Princeton, TCNJ, Rutgers) defeated the dark sweaters (Millersville, West Chester, NJIT, Monmouth) by a final score of 15-11. Though Millersville was on the team that fell short, six of the 11 goals from the dark sweaters came from the guys in black and gold.

Both forward Nick Capasso and defenseman David Andrews scored twice in the tilt, with Millersville co-captains Ben Flocken and Matt Iehle each adding a tally of their own, along with assists for a multi-point game.

Marauder goalie Jeff Pelkowski saw his fair share of firepower and managed to make 10 saves in his first All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game featured much of what is seen in the NHL’s annual mid-season festivities. Breakaways, trick shots, creative plays and passes led to the whopping 26 combined goals scored in the afternoon. The goalies were forced to come up with save after save and while the score doesn’t show it, the men in the crease were among the best on the ice for this one.

Once the final buzzer rang through the speakers, the players lined up for handshakes at center ice and took team photos.

With the season past them and the All-Star Game being more of a celebration rather than an actual competitive game. The game provided a great opportunity for players from the various schools in the Colonial Conference to mingle and enjoy a friendly game of hockey while creating some final memories to cap off their 2017-18 seasons.

The players got back to basics in their reasoning for playing in this game and that is why they all began playing hockey in the first place; to simply have fun.

This is how these players fell in love with the sport of ice hockey.

Photos in the gallery: BOBBY BADER/SNAPPER.