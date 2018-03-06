Sunflower Greene: A good year of sunshine

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

Sunflower Greene has been breaking personal and school records during her time at Millersville.

Greene is a junior thrower on the Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field teams. She throws the weight and shot put in indoor during winter and hammer, discus, and shot put outside in the spring season.

Greene’s contributions allowed Millersville to earn its first national ranking in indoor this season. Millersville was ranked 24th in the Top 25 this season.

“It means a lot to get the Millersville name out there in the track community,” Greene said. “I think we have been seen as underdogs for awhile and now we have the momentum to be in the top scorers.”

Greene will compete at the National Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas that will be held on March 9-10.