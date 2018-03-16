Eagles release fan favorite Celek

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

After going through an eleven-year roller coaster ride in Philadelphia, Brent Celek was released by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Celek was drafted by the Eagles in 2007. He played 11 seasons in Philadelphia, which made him the longest-tenured active athlete in Philadelphia.

With the emergence of tight end Zach Ertz, Celek’s role on the offense has dwindled.

He is fourth in receptions with 398.Two more receiving yards would have made him earn 5,000 yards with the Eagles. He is eighth all-time for receiving yards with 4,998.

He also scored 31 touchdowns for the Birds.

Celek is also fourth in games played, 175 as an Eagle. He is behind Harold Carmichael, Brian Dawkins, and David Akers.

His breakout season came in 2009 where recorded career highs. He caught 76 passes for 971 yards while scoring eight touchdown passes. The 971 yards milestone is second to the Hall of Fame Eagle tight end Pete Retzlaff’s 11,90 yards during the 1965 season.

In the postseason, he played in nine games, catching 27 passes for 257 yards while scoring thrice.

Luckily, his final game as an Eagle allowed him to accomplish a lifelong dream: winning the Super Bowl.