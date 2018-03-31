Upstart Underdogs – Millersville women’s lacrosse exceeding expectations

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

The Millersville Women’s Lacrosse team is currently 6-3 coming off an electrifying win over No. 22 Lock Haven that stirred some controversy near the end of the game.

The biggest highlight so far is the team was ranked 20th by US Lacrosse Magazine on March 20.

The team is led by attacker Sabrina Fusco, Midfielder Erin Fagan, and Defender Morgan Maseijczk, who serve as team captains this season.

The Marauders will face a road test against Indiana University of Pa. on March 31 and then return home on April 3 to host Shippensburg.

The women’s lacrosse team is turning a lot of heads this season. They are determined to make themselves noticed throughout the PSAC.