Millersville women’s lacrosse continuing strong start to season

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

The Millersville Marauders women’s lacrosse team are currently 7-3 with a 3-3 record in PSAC play. The ladies are working to continue the winning ways when Slippery Rock comes to Millersville on Friday, April 6 at 3 PM.

Here is how the team got to their recent record.

LOCK HAVEN

Going into the game against Lock Haven on March 28, the Marauders were going through a two-game losing streak. Millersville won 16-15.

Senior Natalie Sukanick stated that she and the team knew that the losing streak was going to end. The win against Lock Haven was important to Sukanick and her teammates because of how the team responded, “exactly like how great teams do.”

“After our first lost it hurt, it was a tough loss,” Sukanick said. “Mentally we needed to get it in our heads that two losses were nothing. “We were 5-2, which is a great record and staying undefeated was never a goal for us, great teams lose.”

Lock Haven was ranked 22nd going into the matchup with the Marauders. Millersville was just ranked by the U.S. Lacrosse magazine last month.

Senior attacker Kristen Butzner set the new single-season assist record of 33 assists.

“It’s an awesome feeling and pretty cool to be able to do it this early in the season,” senior Kristen Butzner commented after breaking the record. “None of this would have happened if it wasn’t for my teammates finding the back of the net off of my feeds.”

What set up the miraculous goal was a crucial save made by Millersville goalie Shannon Davis with 51 seconds left in the game.

The Millersville offense dashed to the other side of the field were Genevieve Speights received a pass from senior Kristen Butzner. Speights scored the game-winner with 4 seconds left on the clock.

Sukanick stated that the draw is so important and Speights has been able to step up and really change the momentum of games for the team. Sukanick also stated that the freshman from Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania also really became a threat on attack.

“Gena has grown so much as a player since she came to Millersville,” Sukanick said. “She has been so important to our team coming in and taking the draw. Obviously, she has been able to step up and score us some key goals in big games,” Sukanick said.

However, Lock Haven head coach Lindsey Reese challenged the goal because of the depth of the netting of Speights’s stick.

In a recent podcast with The Snapper, team captains Sabrina Fusco, Erin Fagan and Morgan Masiejczyk stated that the challenge at the end of the game was the longest five minutes of their lives.

“I was just so proud, not just of her but of our team for pulling that out,” Sukanick said. “We got the win and now we’re ready for the next one.”

Indiana

Coming off the last second victory, Millersville was looking to repeat its success against ranked PSAC opponents. The trend of upsets didn’t continue as Millersville lost to Indiana 22-14.

Senior Callie Kavanaugh scored the first two goals of the game. IUP would respond by scoring the next four goals.

Captains Sabrina Fusco and Erin Fagan scored in a 3-minute span.

“We’re just trying to move forward and learn from that loss,” Butzner said.

Fagan would go on to score four goals against the Crimson Hawks.

What sealed the victory for Indiana was draw controls, where they finished with 29.

Shippensburg

Former Marauder Rene Morrow went scoreless in her homecoming on Tuesday afternoon as Millersville defeated Shippensburg 13-4.

The team was able to rebound after the devastating loss on the road. the home-field advantage for the Marauders allowed them to pull through and motivate them to get back in the winning column.

Senior Callie Kavanaugh stated that it was a crucial victory for the entire team. The win also allowed the team to keep their hopes alive to make it to the playoffs.

“It’s always a great feeling to get a good team win, especially when it helps keep playoff chances alive,” Butzner said.

The game was won due to the strong defensive effort that allowed seven Ship shots on goal. Junior Natalie Sukanick led the team with four caused turnovers and five groundballs.

“It shows that our defense is relentless and always working hard which then keeps our offense motivated to do our job,” Butzer said.

Anchoring the defense was junior goaltender, Bryana Weston-Wyatt, who made her first start of the season. She made eight saves against Shippensburg.

“I was excited and I wanted to win,” goalie Bryana Weston-Wyatt stated.

Senior captain Morgan Masiejczyk always feel super confident with her behind their defensive unit to have their backs, consistently communicate with the defenders, and to give those quick transitional clears up the field.

“Bry (Weston-Wyatt) played amazing in the cage, she really stepped up to do her job when it was her time to perform and made the saves we needed,” Masiejczyk commented.

The Marauder offense subjugated possession thanks to winning 14/19 draw controls. Sophomore Jasa Lorah finished the game leading Millersville in a category with five. Following Lorah were junior Erin Fagan and freshman Genevieve Speights with four draw controls apiece.

Senior captain Sabrina Fusco continues her scoring barrage by scoring a hat trick against the Red Raiders. Another senior, Callie Kavanaugh also finished with a hat-trick.

“We were very patient on offense and selfless, we have a lot of different threats on offense that are all able to step up when we need,” Kavanuagh said.