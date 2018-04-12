Fusco, Butzner set career milestones in dominant win

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

The Millersville women’s lacrosse team continued its out of conference success with its fifth straight win. The Marauders defeated Shepherd 18-4 on Monday.

Senior attacker and team captain Sabrina Fusco stated that the team knew that win would set the precedence for the rest of the season.

“It felt so good getting that win and we know we have to put in work,” Fusco commented. “We know that every day at practice is going to have to be a battle. We have to fight to earn our spot in playoffs and the win I think reminded us how sweet victory tastes.”

Millersville scored seven unanswered goals after the early 1-0 deficit in the first half. Sophomore Sara Burney began the scoring barrage and scored two goals. Senior Callie Kavanaugh also scored twice.

The dominant performance allowed seniors Sabrina Fusco and Kristen Butzner achieve record milestones in the second half.

Fusco scored her 200th career goal and 250th career point as the Marauders took a (nine-to) lead. Butzner assisted the goal scored by Fusco. the assist allowed Kristin to earn her 100th career point.

“It feels good to hit these kinds of milestones because I have put in a lot of work all of my life to get me to this point and especially have done so coming into freshman year until now,” Fusco said. “It does show that hard work pays off!”

Fusco stated that she is only successful because of the team and couldn’t have done it without any of her teammates. She stated that the goals she scores or anyone else wouldn’t be possible without all the grit work that is necessary to moving the ball in the goal.

“The goals that I have, having the opportunity to be better than my best so far, only happens because of the rest of my team and the grit that fight to keep,” Fusco said.

As a captain, Fusco also mentioned that she is most concerned with having the opportunity to win with her team and the goal scoring just come with it.

“I’m excited to see how this program continues to evolve even after I graduate and see other girls setting each other up for success,” she said. “It is cool to be a member of the 200 club and I am curious to see when someone else comes to join me!

The game then entered a 9-3 stalemate. Kavanaugh began Millersville second offensive charge. Freshman Genevieve Speights scored after winning the draw control nine seconds later. Speights then one another draw control and push the ball upwards. Kavanaugh scored again with an assist by junior Erin Fagan. Millersville scored three times in a 21-second span.

Kavanaugh finished a game with five goals, which led the team. Fusco came in second with four goals.

Fusco now has Millersville women’s lacrosse program highs 252 career points in 202 career goals. she also has 50 goals on the season and is now on pace to break her record she set during her sophomore season.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity because every year of my career I have strived to be better than the last,” Fusco mentioned. “If I get to go out of my senior year with a bang, let’s have it happen!”

The other milestone setter, Butner now has 101 career points. Incredibly, 69 of her points came this season alone. She is also second in the PSAC in assists with 47.

The women’s lacrosse team is now 8-4 with the prevailing performance. Their next game is Saturday, April 14 on the road against number 22 Mercyhurst.

“The standard is to always be hungry for that “W,” so I’m excited to see how our team tackles the rest of our games,” Fusco elaborated