Golfer Sheehan finishes two shots shy of first

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

Millersville senior golfer Connor Sheehan was a few shots away from finishing first place at the Dr. Edwin B Cottrell Invitational hosted by West Chester University. The invitation was played at Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester.

Sheehan finished tied for second in the men’s tournament. He shot 144 total. The first place winner was Austin Smith of California University of Pennsylvania.

Sheehan stated that he is “ok ”with the finish. He does admit that his back nine could have been better.

“I just started playing holes instead of playing the shot at hand and getting ahead of myself,” Sheehan commented.

The second place finish was Connor Sheehan best finish in his career at Millersville. On day one, he shot 71 and a 73 on day two. He finished the second round with a birdie at the 18th overcoming a treacherous back nine.

“I definitely let the tournament slip away and I will learn from the experience of being in contention again,” Sheehan said.

He was the tournament leader for par three scoring. Throughout the tournament, he tallied seven birdies, which made him second in the category.

“He always plays his heart and guts out for the team. He’s a fantastic player who plays With a ton of confidence and our team feeds on that,” redshirt sophomore Matt Spak commented on the senior golfer.

Another senior, Mitch Burns shot a 78 and a 74. His second round total of 74 ties his season-best single-round score. Burns’s charge in the second round allowed him to finish 11th at the invitational. He also made 24 pars over the two-day span, which led the category.

Spak finished the tournament with rounds of 77 and 78. In the second round, he finished with a birdie on 18. He finished 19th overall.

Sheehan’s second-place finish contributed to Millersville’s total score for the tournament, 604. Millersville finished in third place. The California University of Pennsylvania won the tournament with an overall score of 598.

Millersville will travel to Indiana Country Club to participate in the IUP Invitational hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania on April 15. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Invitational will be the team’s last tournament before NCAA regionals in May.

The team has yet to see four solid scores that allow them to finish in the low 290’s in a tournament this season.

In Sheehan’s eyes, every golfer on the team is capable of shooting rounds under 75.

The team has a goal of shooting 294 or better at the IUP Invitational this coming Saturday.

In order to shoot solid scores in upcoming tournaments, Sheehan and his teammates are trying to peak at the right time and dial in their swings for this upcoming weekend.

He also added that the team needs to pick up the practice and focus on their mental state in order to get prepared for the regionals if they hope to make it to the national championship.

“We are going into IUP with an aggressive attitude to finish the regular season strong,” Spak commented.