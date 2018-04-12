Millersville Roller Hockey wins regional championship, looks to continue winning ways

James Pearson

Staff Writer

Millersville’s Roller Hockey team won the Division Four Eastern Collegiate Roller Hockey Association Regional Championship last month against St. Joseph’s College (N.Y.) by a score of 9-3 at the Sportsplex in Feasterville, Pa.

The win gave the Marauders their first-ever regional championship since becoming a Division Four team. After losing against Syracuse in the following game before the regional championship last year, Millersville was determined to make the playoffs again and finish strong.

“We had a lot of goal scoring power and a lot of really good skaters compared to other teams in the league,” said Millersville Roller Hockey team President Hunter Boal. “A lot of us have played together for a while and the club just got started not too long ago for about three or four years now.”

Boal added that their run as a championship team was, “fun, unbelievable and incredible.”

During the regional championship run, the Marauders won five straight games and outscored all opponents 41-17. Their largest win of the five-game stretch came against Niagara University with a 12-3 victory on March 2.

Following the win against St. Joseph’s College (N.Y.), forward Thomas Fisher was named the MVP of the championship game after a three-goal game.

“Everyone just played together as we brought new people in,” said Boal. “We had a really good bond and friendship.”

As the team continues to move forward to next season, the Marauders look to improve on the successful season they previously had.

“We are moving up into Division Two and we definitely need to practice more often,” said Boal. “We need to be in shape and cannot be out of shape.”

As the Marauders begin to collectively transition as a championship team with players joining and leaving they hope for more people to come and try out.

“I think we will handle it pretty well, but we just have to work on recruiting for next year,” said Boal. “We are short on people as of now. We need to gain a lot of people for those that are leaving because we do not have that many returners.”