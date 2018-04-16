Millersville’s Energy Dashboard shows real-time energy use rankings for dorms and academic buildings during ‘Ville Unplugged

Jared Hameloth

News Editor

Millersville’s three-week sustainability campaign “‘Ville Unplugged” came to a close on April 15, and the results are in for some of the winners for the energy-saving competition.

During the three weeks, students were encouraged to post pictures of ways that they were saving energy with “#SustainMyVille” to be entered to win a $50 gift card to the University Store.

According to the Energy Dashboard tracking Millersville’s energy use, the total power savings from the Residence Halls was 16,882 kilowatt-hours. The total savings for the classroom buildings that participated were 43,481 kilowatt-hours. The majority of the buildings had a net decrease in power usage, but some buildings like Hash/Bassler and Luek Hall had significant increases.