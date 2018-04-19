Students present their art at Made in Millersville

Brenden Curry

Sports Editor

Amidst all of the scholarly, academic research posters and presentations many Millersville students presented on Tuesday, the arts also provided the passionate spirit of Millersville academics.

“I’m not necessarily the most academic person around,” commented Dan Zalewski, a communications major who did a pre-production location scouting video vignette. “But I can still show off what I’ve done and have an academic value achieved from it here at Made in Millersville.”

Along with this, the bold vibrant colors of Art and Design Majors Meredith Batzler and Keegan Nash showed the artsy spirit of Millersville.

Batzler mixed graphic design and photography with personal images of family vacation spots, while Nash depicted the idea of free thinking and ignoring the media and their conflicting stories.

“It’s pretty exciting to have work published and bring it to a public audience so that people can see it,” freshman Keegan Nash said.

Batzler is an graphic design major who took photographs of childhood memories and added graphic design elements via Adobe Illustrator. The colors she used were based on the pictures she took.

The two images that made a significant impact on her were the bottom photos of her grandmother’s estate off the Chesapeake Bay. It hits home to her because after her grandmother passed away, her family sold the property, which meant that she no longer had access to this cherished location.

“I want to immortalize my favorite places in the place that holds so much emotion for me,” Batchelor commented on her project.

Keegan Nash showcased a painting titled “Indiscriminate,” which was about the media coverage of the Charlottesville, Virginia protests last year.

Nash noticed conflicting messages between all the media outlets and pondered the thought of, “what if I promoted freethinking and thinking for yourself?”

In his piece, he censors the word freethinking, because to him, in our society, it is apparently frowned upon.

“It’s a push for independent thinking,” Nash commented. “The figures are different because they symbolize that no matter who you are, we can all think for ourselves and have independent views. Everybody’s view is different.”