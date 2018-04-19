Students shine at Made in Millersville

Jared Hameloth

News Editor

The McNairy Library tolerated more noise than usual on Tuesday, with hundreds of students, faculty, and members of the public bustling around in the lobby and other floors for the Made in Millersville conference.

Made in Millersville is a yearly research and art presentation exhibit held in the McNairy Library that highlights “the scholarly and creative work of Millersville students,” according to the university website.

There were over 200 poster presentation at the event, and over 50 oral presentations. The works on display represented student work in the fields of science, technology, writing, research, art, and many more. The event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 17.

The main event was only held for one day, but the Made in Millersville Journal hopes to keep as many of those presentations available to the public as possible year-round. The journal was started in 2016 to showcase student work throughout the entire year, as well as to reach a greater audience than the one-day event.

Mikayla Steele, who is the tech and design specialist for the Made in Millersville Journal, presented on what the journal is all about. She explained that the website hasn’t been changed since its creation, and it needed an update. “There was an old website… it was kind of old fashioned… not very modern. So I just went in and I redesigned everything. I built it from the ground up.”

She explained that they were presenting their journal to raise awareness, because it is relatively unknown by students. Steele said that their goal for this year was to get 50 students to participate and be published in the journal, but that so far they only have around 30. “[By] the end of this semester I’m sure there will be closer to 50, but right now there is only 30.”

As she was presenting the new journal website, Steele was also surveying the other students’ work. “These students are amazing. Like, if you just walk around – I don’t even know what half of this stuff is – but I could probably learn a lifetime of information just walking through here.”