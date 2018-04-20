Cardi B releases new album “Invasion of Privacy”

Sade Palmer

Features Editer

In her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” hip-hop artist, Cardi B, broke records on the charts. Fans have been waiting since the release of her breakout hit last year, “Bodak Yellow” and after the wait, everyone is pleased.

Everyone have been wondering what her album was going to be like and if it would be good. There is a lot of variety on the album, each song bringing a different vibe. There are also a lot of features from singers and rappers. SZA, Chance the Rapper, YG, Kehlani, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, 21 Savage and Migos all make appearances on the album.

On the song “Thru Your Phone,” she raps about her feelings about a boyfriend cheating. She sings the hook on the song, making it more personal. There are some feel good songs that will put you in a great mood. Her raw lyrics on the entire album address different things, some which include her struggles in life in the past and being a stripper. It tells her story, that’s part of the reason why it was accepted by the fans.

“Knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10,” Cardi sings on “Get up 10.”

One of the fans favorites is, “I Like It,” which is the flawless mix of Spanish and English lyrics. It features Bad Bunny and J Balvin which are both Latin entertainers. The beat on this song is the best part because it starts off with a Latin beat and then comes the hip-hop tone, collaborating perfectly.

Reported on Billboard, Cardi B has achieved many record breaking numbers with “Invasion of Privacy.” Some of them include, becoming the fifth female rapper to top the Billboard 200 albums, the largest on-demand audio streaming week ever for an album by a woman, biggest streaming week for a debut studio album, and second biggest streaming week for an album in 2018. Those are just a few, she also became the most streamed album on Apple Music by a female in its first week. The title was previously owned by Taylor Swift.

Not only did the album break several records, it also has received a lot of support from different celebrities. Many posted on Instagram congratulating the rapper on the album being so good. This is Cardi B’s moment and the success of her album shows the support she has from millions of people around the world. Shortly after her album was released, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child, she also performed for the first time at Coachella last weekend.