Congrats Grads! Brenden Curry

Brenden Curry

Graduate

I vividly remember the first time I stepped into The Snapper office during my freshman year. I was coming off three years of journalism in high school alongside two seasons of football coverage. I presented myself enthusiastically to Ryan Woerner, the sports editor at the time. Ever since that first meeting, covering football has been my gig at Millersville for the past four years. It is given me an identity and how people know me and my name. Writing for The Snapper has been one the few defining memories of my college experience. Writing for The Snapper has allowed me to expand my horizons and write for other sections. It has allowed me to express myself and my viewpoints. It is open my eyes to new subjects of writing. It solidified other interests such as politics. Being a reporter and editor for The Snapper has allowed me to network with people all over campus. People I’ve never thought I would meet or have access to. It was truly one of the most consistent things of my tenure here at Millersville. I truly feel like I am a part of an exclusive club. I am also proud to say that I’ve contributed to the transition to digital and to make The Snapper website a multimedia platform with podcasting. I am proud to say that many of my friendships and memories in college are because of The Snapper. I thank you all for the past four years of memories!