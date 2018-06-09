The Tony Awards bring excitement to Broadway

Josh Rittberg

Arts and Culture Editor

This year’s Tony Awards ceremony, which is showing on CBS this Sunday, is sure to be one of great fun and celebration as the current Broadway season comes to a close. The ceremony is being cohosted by Sarah Bareilles and Josh Groban. With recognizable blockbusters, like SpongeBob Squarepants, and innovative new works, like The Band’s Visit, this year’s ceremony promises to offer something for everyone. The competition for this year’s ceremony is as tight as ever but here are some predictions for Sunday’s exciting ceremony.

Best Musical:

The Band’s Visit

Mean Girls

Frozen

SpongeBob Squarepants

Prediction: With three blockbusters in its competition, voters are likely to choose the intimate yet powerful The Band’s Visit. It received stellar reviews on and off Broadway and is expected to be rewarded on Sunday with the evening’s most coveted award.

Best Revival of a Musical:

Carousel

Once on this island

My Fair Lady

Prediction: Although all the revivals received generally strong reviews this season, voters have awarded all three past Lincoln Center musicals with the Best Revival of a Musical title and My Fair Lady seems to be no exception.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Hailey Kilgore, Once on this island

Lachanze, Summer

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Prediction: This category is highly competitive but the competition is squarely between Lauren Ambrose and Katrina Lenk. Lenk is expected to win for her graceful and nuanced portrayal of the café owner, Dina, in The Band’s Visit but Lauren Ambrose is certainly a dark horse for her lovely performance as Eliza Doolittle.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob Squarepants

Prediction: This category is really anyone’s game but it seems that, as of now, newcomer Ethan Slater might have a slight edge for his impressively energetic performance as SpongeBob.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemigiani, Carousel

Gavin Lee, Spongebob Squarepants

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Prediction: Like the Best Actor in a Musical category, this one could really go to any of these very talented actors. Gavin Lee won the Drama Desk award, which may give him a slight edge. Norbert Leo Butz is a favorite with Tony voters and Ari’el Stachel stunned in his Broadway debut in The Band’s Visit.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Ariana Debose, Summer

Renée Fleming, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Prediction: Lindsay Mendez is expected to win for her humorous performance in Carousel but if the two actresses from Carousel end up cancelling each other out, Broadway favorite Ashley Park from Mean Girls could take the Tony.

Best Book of a Musical:

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit

Jennifer Lee, Frozen

Tina Fey, Mean Girls

Kyle Jarrow, Spongebob Squarepants

Prediction: While Itamar Moses’s book for The Band’s Visit is exquisite, expect to see comedy legend Tina Fey take this award for her witty book on Mean Girls.

Best Score:

Adrian Sutton, Angels in America

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen

Various contributors, Spongebob Squarepants

Prediction: This category is a lock for David Yazbek’s exquisite middle eastern influenced score for The Band’s Visit.

Best Play:

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

The Children

Fairinelli and The King

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Prediction: This award is a lock for the acclaimed blockbuster Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America

Three Tall Women

Eugene O Neil’s The Iceman Cometh

Travesties

Prediction: While Three Tall Women is highly acclaimed, expect to see Angels in America take home the big prize for its timely and downright inspiring production.

Best Performance by an Actor in Leading Role in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Fairinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Prediction: This is a crowded category but Andrew Garfield is sure to win for his vulnerable and humorous performance as the AIDS stricken Prior Walter.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, The Iceman Cometh

Prediction: Nathan Lane is the clear frontrunner for his towering performance as Roy Cohn in Angels in America but Anthony Boyle could also win for his standout performance in this blockbuster of a play.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Prediction: Glenda Jackson is a lock for her highly celebrated return to the Broadway stage in Three Tall Women.

Additional Categories:

Best Direction of a Musical: David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn, Spongebob Squarepants

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Walter Trarbach & Mike Dobson, Spongebob Squarepants

Best Sound Design of a Play: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child