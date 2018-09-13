A touch of Ireland in Amish lands

Zoe Berrier

Features Editor

Walk around downtown Lancaster and you may feel you are in the outskirts of an old English city like London, but if you step off East King Street into Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub you may feel like you have landed in none other than Ireland itself. Located in a Victorian era building created in 1890 the pub features parts which were constructed in Carrick on Suir, Co. Waterford and then assembled here in Lancaster! The restaurant is authentically decorated, and the atmosphere is cozy and relaxed if you are looking for a calm place to have dinner.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11 am to 2 am and carries a varied selection of Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner foods as well as late night options and a list of delectable desserts. For all those of legal drinking age and beer connoisseurs, Annie Bailey’s has a large variety of whiskeys, specialty cocktails, and craft beers that any Guinness loving dad would approve. Not only does this pub carry traditional Irish dishes, some with a twist, but it also has an eclectic selection of salads, sandwiches, and main entrees.

You may notice when you walk into the hallway between the sets of entrance doors that the walls are lined with awards from multiple local reviewers such as Harrisburg and Lancaster reader’s choice and these aren’t given for just any reason, the food at Annie Bailey’s is worth a higher price tag. For a college student’s budget, this restaurant would be best for date nights or special occasions. Without hitting much traffic, you can reach Annie Bailey’s and find a parking space from Millersville in about 20 minutes. Since the weather is still transitioning into chilly fall weather, now is the perfect time to enjoy Annie Bailey’s outdoor deck or enjoy one of their live music nights.

In all, if you’re looking for a relaxed spot that mixes Irish flare with modern dishes, Annie Bailey’s is the place for you!