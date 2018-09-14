Two Millersville students struck by vehicle on West Frederick

Jared Hameloth

News Editor

Two Millersville University students were struck by a vehicle while crossing at West Frederick Street and Brooks Drive just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.



The two siblings, Lena and Andy Pham, were both taken to Lancaster General Hospital; both were initially admitted to the intensive care unit. According to an official message from Millersville University President Daniel Wubah, both students have since been moved from the ICU and are in a more stable condition as of 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.



Carly O’Neill, a student at Millersville, witnessed the accident. She was driving both her roomate and herself back to their dorm and was at the intersection on Frederick and Brooks. O’Neill said that she slowed down to let the students cross when another driver came down the road and “hit them right as they were in the middle of the crosswalk.”



O’Neill said that she “froze dead in [my] tracks and immediately pulled over while my roommate dialed 911.” According to O’Neill, the other driver stopped her car, but didn’t immediately check on the state of the two students. “It honestly felt like I was watching something out of a movie,” O’Neill said regarding her experience. “The sound of the impact that the car made when it hit them was so haunting. There was an indent on the front of her car.”



According to a statement from Sergeant Bryan Cummins of the Millersville Borough Police, it is currently unclear whether the driver violated any traffic laws, or if the students were using the proper crosswalks at the time of the accident. The incident is being investigated by The Lancaster County Crash Team along with the Millersville Borough Police.



President Wubah’s message to the student body expressed concern for the two students’ health and recovery as they remain at Lancaster General, along with the continued safety of all students. He urged students to use proper crosswalks, as well as reminded drivers to be “vigilant in keeping an eye on pedestrians.”



Dr. Wubah urged any witnesses of the accident to contact the Millersville Police Department at 717-872-4657.

Staff Writer Nicholas Gallagher contributed to this report.