Learning about business by the fire

Samuel Manning

Staff Writer

The Millersville Entrepreneurial Leadership Center brought onto campus their first

entrepreneur of the semester for their “Fireside Chat” this past Wednesday. Alberto Flores,

owner of the local business “Bert’s Bottle Shop” shared his journey as an entrepreneur with

students last Wednesday night.

Flores has been an IT professional for over 25 years. During that time, he developed

roots within the Millersville community with his wife and two kids. Beginning to tire from the long

hours his normal job required, Flores began researching possible investments. Ultimately, he

knew the best investment was himself, and turned to his passion for inspiration; craft beer.

The students took notes as Flores broke down his endeavor- from planning, to getting his family

on board, to finding investment capital and a location.

‘’I am an IT professional. I had to learn nearly everything about starting a business by

myself, either from researching online or asking beer store owners to see their books,’’ Flores

said. “So it’s great the students are able to establish a foundation while still in college.’’

Over the course of 3 years, Flores’ research and passion came to life as he rented

commercial space close to his home and developed his store, which features over 400 types of

craft beers, an ever-changing tap list, and a simple menu for customers wanting to immerse

themselves within the atmosphere.

The Millersville ELC brings entrepreneurs onto campus each semester to help give

students an added insight to life as an entrepreneur out of college. Students at the event were

eager to ask questions about the process of opening up a business, and how he found the time

and inspiration past his 9-5 job.

Flores was glad to break down his daily routine, which saw him waking up at 6am every

day, working his main job until 1pm, then overseeing the creation of his business until 10pm

every night. Constant calls to distributors and Googling ways to save money while building the

store filled up any time in between bigger projects.

‘‘If you want to succeed because of the money, you won’t last long on your own’’ Flores

shared with the students, ‘‘You have to find passion for something, because then it won’t feel

like work.’’

The event was held inside of the Adam’s House with a mixture of business, public

relations, and music majors. The event started with the students introducing themselves to

Flores, who was eager to listen about the student’s plans after graduation. A relatable speaker,

Flores tied in many student’s aspirations while giving his presentation to give personalized

advice. The last 20 minutes of the event allowed for open questions to Flores.